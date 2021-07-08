10 hidden gems to check out in South Vancouver this summer

South Vancouver is a treasure trove of hidden gems that aren’t often explored.

While residential and industrial zoning make up most of this geographical portion of Vancouver, there are still plenty of cool spots to hit up.

From luscious parks, to a wide array of ethnic cuisine, and even some trails to put your body to work, South Van is the perfect destination for a day trip.

One of the key areas to check out in South Van is the Punjabi Market. And while it is itself a hidden gem in Vancouver, there are a few spots within the Punjabi Market that you need to check out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himalaya Restaurant Ltd. (@himalaya_restaurantltd)

Having opened in the ’70s around the birth of the Punjabi Market, Himalaya Restaurant has been doling out sweets and delicious Indian food for well over 40 years. Make sure to try their Gulab Jamun!

Address: 6587 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-324-6514

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dank Mart (@dank.mart)

Cleverly paired right next to THC dispensary, the Dank Mart is your one stop shop for snacks and beverages. Yes, munchies.

Address: 6418 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-321-3265

The Punjab Food Center is one of the original businesses in the Punjabi Market, having opened in the early 1980s. It’s your one-stop shop for anything related to Indian food and ingredients. From a wide variety of Indian spices, to more common fruits and vegetables. They even sell traditional Indian pots and pans.

Address: 6635 Main Street, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Breka Bakery & Café (@brekabakery)

While Breka Bakery has become a local favourite with their many locations across the city, you can see where the success started at their Fraser Street cafe. Open 24 hours a day, they offer a combination of savoury and sweet items, freshly baked bread, as well as a big selection of hot and iced coffee drinks.

Address: 6533 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-0900

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joel.Pix (@joel.pix)

Memorial Park is a great spot for some quiet time, or if you’re feeling active it has facilities for a wide range of different sport and track activities. It’s also walking distance to several restaurants on Fraser Street.

Address: 5955 Ross Street, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shinichi Nakanishi (@shinichi77ca)

Another spot perfect for tossing around a frisbee, or just having a chill picnic in the sun, Fraser River Park is a unique tranquil spot tucked away behind the noise of the city, making it a true hidden gem. Not far from the Fraser River Park is the 2.1 km Fraser River Trail.

Address: 8705 Angus Drive, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellen MacNevin (@ellenmacnevin)

Another lesser known park is Everett Crowley. A great spot for some quiet rest and relaxation, but it is also home to a series of trails if you want to be more active.

Address: 8200 Kerr Street, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by zora randhawa (@zorarandhawaofficial)

Designed in 1968 by Arthur Erickson and Geoffrey Massey, the KDS Ross Sikh Temple is a gorgeous structure that has been a cornerstone for the South Asian community in South Vancouver for decades. Members of this Sikh Temple are always welcoming to guests from all backgrounds.

Address: 8000 Ross Street, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by northerncafeandgrill (@northerncafeandgrill)



The Northern Cafe & Grill truly defines hidden gem. It’s been around since 1949, and presents a unique blend of Chinese and Western diner cuisine. Choose from a crispy chicken burger or vegetarian chow mein. Or if you’re feeling adventurous, both!

Address: 1640 East Kent Avenue South, Vancouver

Phone: 604-313-8118

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cafe de l’Orangerie (@cafe_de_l_orangerie)

Do you like Italian cuisine? What about Japanese? Well, Cafe de L’Orangerie offers a unique blend of both with their take on Italian-Japanese fusion, located in Marpole. Try the Hayashi and Creamy Spaghetti with Hamburger Steak for a real taste of both influences.

Address: 1320 West 73rd Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-266-0066