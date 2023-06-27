Vancouver spot named one of the coolest neighbourhoods in Canada

A neighbourhood in Vancouver has been marked as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in Canada, according to a new list done by The Globe and Mail.

Vancouver’s Gastown was named to the list, and with just a handful of other neighbourhoods being mentioned alongside it, it’s in pretty spectacular company.

According to the list, the neighbourhood is “transcending its tourist-trap reputation.”

“It is a design destination – for clothing and home furnishings – and is hopping at night too,” the article reads.

The Globe and Mail mentions City Council’s recent bold announcement to improve pedestrian access in the area in an effort to revitalize the neighbourhood. Among the biggest changes were creating car-free spots like Water Street or making Cordova a two-way street.

The article shouts out businesses like The Shop Vancouver, Oak+Fort, One of a Few, and Fluevog as Gastown worthy shopping experiences.

Of course for a bite to eat the Globe and Mail suggests Purebread or the Michelin-recommended restaurant Chupito which plans to open soon.

However if you’re looking for a nightlight, “You can check out its cocktail bar Cantina 189 on the lower floor, then Guilt & Company for live music and dancing to work off those Purebread pastries,” the list goes on to read.

Other spots to make the list include Inglewood in Calgary, downtown Dartmouth in Halifax, and Central Edmonton’s 124th Street.