You can buy this BC island for the same price as a house in Vancouver (PHOTOS)

If you’re sick of finding an affordable home in Vancouver, why not buy an island you can call your own in BC for the same price?

Colliers has a private island listed for sale that’s under a three-hour trip from Vancouver.

The opportunity is located in a protected small harbour on the “Famous Southern Gulf Islands,” including a cabin that the listing states provides “immediate utility.”

More specifically, the island is located in the Fane Island portion of the Gulf Islands, which the listing says is the most “unique and dramatic.”

Based on the Colliers listing, the island sounds majestic, and it could be yours for $2,250,000, which is less than the benchmark price of a detached home in some parts of Vancouver.

Colliers states, “You will see spectacular sunrises over snow-capped Mount Baker, long multi island views to Harrow Strait to the south, blazing sunsets over Navy Channel, all just a two minute boat ride from the romantic, historic port of Hope Bay with its public dock, tiny shops and a restaurant.”

Fane Island is over 1,000 feet long, and Colliers says there’s even a lighthouse on the tip.

Sadly, there are no pictures of the said lighthouse.

While the island includes a cabin, the listing states it’s mostly just a temporary setup until you build your dream house. It does include a small loft and kitchen.

There’s also lots of marine wildlife in the area. Colliers says you could see sightings of creatures like baby seals, sea otters, mink and resident bald eagles.

Colliers says the island is a naturally landscaped paradise and had brought its previous owners, both artists, much joy and “unforgettable memories” for over a quarter century.

Would you buy this island if you had $2.25 million to spare? Or would you spend it on a house in Vancouver?