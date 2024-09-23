10 Vancouver concerts for music lovers to check out in October

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Get ready, music lovers! You can get your groove on with these 10 great concerts happening around Vancouver in October.

Check out Evanescence, Suki Waterhouse, Kygo, and more!

And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to visit our Listed section.

What: Time to break out your darkest eyeliner because iconic rockers Evanescence are coming to Vancouver.

The two-time Grammy winners will perform at Rogers Arena on Tuesday, October 15, along with special guests, for an all-ages performance.

When: October 15, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online

What: Brewhalla takes over Watson Glen Park in Chilliwack with an epic festival in October. Get ready to check out over 20 craft beer vendors serving up BC-made craft beer, cider, spirits, ready-to-drink cocktails and mixed drinks, zero-proof options and more

This year’s festival theme is Country Harvest Fair, and guests are encouraged to dress in their best fall colours, including flannel, maxi dresses, boots, and overalls. You’ll also enjoy live music from Side One, Six Gun Romeo, and DJ Simon Bridgefoot while grabbing a bite at one of the several food trucks on site.

You can even sign up to compete in classic fair games with a slight twist during the 19+ event.

When: October 5, 2024

Time: 12 to 6 pm

Where: Watson Glen Park – 44975 Tyson Road, Chilliwack

Tickets: $45 tickets – include entry, a 4oz tasting glass, three drink tokens, access to 20+ craft beverage vendors, food trucks, live music, and competitions. 6 pack tickets available for $225 (6 for the price of 5). Purchase online.

What: An iconic production for electronic music lovers and club culture is coming to Vancouver this fall as part of its world tour.

Boiler Room, known for hosting intimate DJ sets with some of the hottest acts in the world, is coming to YVR on October 18 for a show, and fans are already getting excited. Its stated mission is to “connect club culture to the world” through live events and broadcasts.

When: October 18, 2024

Time: 8 pm to 1 am

Where: PNE Grounds

Tickets: For sale online

What: The award-winning composer behind some of the world’s most iconic movie soundtracks is coming to Vancouver for a live performance this fall.

Hans Zimmer will visit Rogers Arena on October 6, where he’ll play an ensemble of music from Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Dark Knight, Interstellar, The Lion King, The Last Samurai, and Dune.

When: October 6, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The next edition of Inspired at The Chan brings guests to the Happiest Place on Earth. Musical Magic: Disney Edition features songs from films like Encanto, Aladdin, and Frozen performed by several local talents in this matinee concert.

When: October 27, 2024

Time: 3 pm

Where: Chan Shun Concert Hall, UBC

Tickets: $10-$30, purchase online

What: Norwegian superstar DJ Kygo (“Higher Love,” “Stay) comes to Rogers Arena with his world tour with special guests Zara Larrson and Vandelux.

When: October 10, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: $10-$30, purchase online

What: Fast-rising star Suki Waterhouse has performed at Coachella, opened for Taylor Swift, and appeared in films such as Detective Pikachu and Assassination Nation. She brings The Sparklemuffin Tour to Vancouver with guest Bully this month.

When: October 29, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $55 plus fees, purchase online

What: Hip-hop legend André 3000 will perform his latest album, New Blue Sun, live at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre with support from Serpentwithfeet. New Blue Sun was the first instrumental album to chart on the Billboard Top 200 Chart, and the track “I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album But This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time,” also broke the record for longest song to appear on the Billboard Hot 100.

When: October 11, 2024

Time: 9 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Brit Award nominee Lola Young performs at the Commodore Ballroom as part of This Wasn’t Meant For You Anyway Tour. Expect to hear tracks from her latest album of the same name, plus hits from her earlier album, My Mind Wanders and Sometimes Leaves Completely.

When: October 25, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Experimental composer William Basinski teams up with filmmaker James Elaine for the Canadian premiere of an immersive live show. Arcadia Archive is part of VIFF 2024, and is described as a “prayer for peace, channeled via 1970s Uher tape machines and digital feedback and archival piano recordings.”

When: October 2, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $40, purchase online