Play It Loud: 10 Vancouver concerts to check out in March

The new month is bringing many great musical acts to Vancouver. Warm up your vocal cords and get ready to sing along because here are 10 concerts happening in March, including Billie Eilish, 54-40, and more.

You might also like: Vancouver's stunning Cherry Blossom Festival returns next month

Laugh Out Loud: 10 Vancouver comedy events to check out in March

Vancouver Women in Film Festival features captivating movies (VIDEOS)

What: The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra (VSO) is teaming up with iconic Canadian singer-songwriter Steven Page for two performances at the Orpheum Theatre.

The 90-minute concerts are part of the London Drugs VSO Pops series and will feature the Canadian Music Hall of Famer performing a selection of his heartfelt solo works as well as hits from the BNL discography.

When: March 12 and 13, 2022

Time: 8 pm (Saturday), 7 pm (Sunday)

Where: Orpheum Theatre – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online starting at $34.28

What: Anna Meredith is an award-winning composer, producer, and performer of acoustic and electronic music. The Scottish standout has released a number of albums, including Varmints and FIBS, and will perform at The Fox Cabaret with special guest Holland Andrews.

When: March 23, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: The Fox Cabaret – 2321 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $15 plus fees, purchase online

What: SUM gallery presents the first Queering the Air concert series, live performances that present the many sides of queerness. Performances include Sex Lives of Vegetables: Music of Leslie Uyeda on March 11.

When: March 11, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: SUM gallery – #425 – 268 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $10, purchase online

What: Grammy Award-winner Billie Eilish is bringing her Happier Than Ever world tour to Vancouver. Known for her hit songs “Bad Guy” and “Everything I wanted”, the Los Angeles singer will be performing at Rogers Arena on March 24.

When: March 24, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: Hometown rock legends 54-40 (“Ocean Pearl”, “I Go Blind”) celebrate their 40th Anniversary with a trio of shows at the Commodore Ballroom with special guest Julian Taylor.

When: March 17, 18, and 19, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8:30 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $49.50 plus fees, purchase online

What: Irish indie rockers Pillow Queens are bringing their North American tour to Vancouver in advance of their new album Leave the Light On being released on April 1. Their WISE Hall is being supported by Deanna Petcoff.

When: March 29, 2022

Time: Doors at 7 pm

Where: The WISE Hall 1882 Adanac Street, Vancouver

Cost: $17.50 plus fees, purchase online

What: Portland-born rapper, singer, and songwriter Adam Aminé Daniel, largely known as Aminé, will perform live at the PNE Forum during his 2022 The Best Tour Ever tour, with support from British rapper and record producer AJ Tracey and Florida rapper 454.

When: March 28, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: PNE Forum — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $43 — Available via TicketLeader

What: British pop singer-songwriter Maisie Peters is coming to town on her You Signed Up For This tour in support of her new album of the same name. Her show at the Fortune Sound Club features special guest Johah Kagen.

When: March 26, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Fortune Sound Club – 147 E Pender Street, Vancouver

Cost: $24 plus fees, purchase online

What: Internationally acclaimed JUNO Award-winner Ron Sexsmith plays the Rio Theatre in support of his latest album, Hermitage. The Canadian troubadour is the subject of the 2010 documentary, Love Shines and is also the author of the “grown-up fairy tale” Deer Life.

When: March 19, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: The Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $39.50 plus fees, purchase online

What: Alternative rockers alt-J (“Breezeblocks”) and Portugal. The Man (“Feel It Still”) join forces for a concert at Pacific Coliseum on March 30 with special guest Cherry Glazerr.

When: March 30, 2022

Time: Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $49.50 plus fees, purchase online