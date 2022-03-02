EventsArtsConcerts

Steven Page of Barenaked Ladies fame is performing with VSO this month

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Mar 2 2022, 5:49 pm
Steven Page (JD Scarcliff/Instagram)
“If I Had $1,000,000.” “Brian Wilson.” “It’s All Been Done.”

If you now have these Barenaked Ladies’ (BNL) songs playing in your head, then we have the perfect show for you to check out this month.

On Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13, the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra (VSO) is teaming up with iconic Canadian singer-songwriter Steven Page for two performances at the Orpheum Theatre.

The 90-minute concerts are part of the London Drugs VSO Pops series and will feature the Canadian Music Hall of Famer performing a selection of his heartfelt solo works as well as hits from the BNL discography.

Page and former bandmate Ed Robertson began performing as BNL in 1988. Along with Robertson, Jim Creeggan, Tyler Stewart, Kevin Hearn and Andy Creeggan, Page reached the top of the charts with albums like Gordon, Stunt and Maroon.

Following his departure from BNL in 2009, Page has released a number of solo albums, including Page One, Heal Thyself Pt. 1: Instinct and Discipline: Heal Thyself, Pt. II.

More recently, Page wrote and performed a musical tribute to Ryan Reynolds this past November to commemorate the actor and activist’s receiving a Governor General’s Award. And yes, it’s just as epic as you remember.

Tickets are available online starting at $34.28

Steven Page with the VSO

When: March 12 and 13, 2022
Time: 8 pm (Saturday), 7 pm (Sunday)
Where: Orpheum Theatre – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Available online starting at $34.28

