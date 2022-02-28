Do you have plans for International Women’s Day yet? The Vancouver International Women in Film Festival (VIWFF) is slated to start soon and it’s your chance to catch rising film stars and support women in film.

This year, the festival is happening virtually from March 8 to 13 and you can watch it from anywhere in Canada.

There are 33 films from 12 in total as part of the programming, including 17 Canadian films.

Festival Director Anaïsa Visser said in a statement that they hope the films that centre storytelling from women and gender diverse filmmakers “inspire creativity, instil confidence, and incite change,”

Not only are the films at the festival unique and engaging, but also they challenge the “gender imbalance and the lack of equity and diversity in the screen-based media industry,” said VIWFF in a release.

Check out these trailers to see a few of the top picks from the festival.

Donkeyhead

Run Woman Run

Kímmapiiyipitssini: The Meaning of Empathy

Querencia

If you want to support women in film this International Women’s Day, then you can learn more and book your tickets online.

When: March 8 to 18, 2022