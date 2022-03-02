10 Vancouver comedy events to check out in March

Fill your March with mirth!
Here are 10 comedy shows to check out in Vancouver this month, including Ronny Chieng, Bianca Del Rio, and more.
Ronny Chieng: The Hope You Get Rich Tour
What: Ronny Chieng is performing at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre as part of Just for Laughs Vancouver. The stand-up comedian and actor is a correspondent on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. He’s starred in blockbuster films such as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Crazy Rich Asians. Ronny also has his own Netflix Special, Asian Comedian Destroys America!, with additional specials planned for the future.
When: March 31, 2022
Time: 7 pm
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Cost: Starting at $37.50, purchase online
TheatreSports at The Improv Centre
What: Two teams of hilarious improvisers create sketches and scenes inspired by audiences’ suggestions at the Improv Centre. Cheer on your favourite comedians to victory and you may even be selected to be one of the judges for the night.
When: Every Friday and Saturday
Time: 7:30 pm and 9:30 pm
Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
Chill Pill Comedy
What: Portside Pub in Gastown presents Chill Pill Comedy produced by comedian Talie Perry. Each of the evening’s two shows boasts a lineup of comics who have been featured on CBC, SiriusXM, Netflix, Comedy Central, and more. JUNO Award winners will even be stopping by.
The headliner on March 13 is Sunee Dhaliwal, who has performed at Montreal’s Just for Laughs Festival, the Winnipeg Comedy Festival, the Halifax Comedy Festival and more.
When: March 13, 2022
Time: 7 pm (early show), 9:30 pm (late show)
Where: The Portside Pub — 7 Alexander Street, Vancouver
Cost: $20 plus fees, purchase online
Little Mountain Improv
What: Little Mountain Improv is a troupe of hilarious improvisers that perform a mix of short-form improv and signature long-form sets together at Tightrope Theatre. Special guests drop in to join the fun, so you never know who you will see on stage.
When: Every Tuesday
Time: 8 pm
Where: Tightrope Theatre – 2343 Main Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $12 in advance, $15 at the door. Purchase online
Yuk Yuks Surrey opening night
What: Yuk Yuk’s Surrey is hosting its first comedy night at the Cloverdale Casino on Saturday, March 5 at 8 pm. The debut show features performances by MC Sam Tonning (Wall to Wall Comedy), Harris Anderson (JFL Northwest), and headliner Brett Martin (CTV’s Comedy Now).
When: March 5, 2022
Time: 8 pm
Where: Yuk Yuks Surrey at Elements Casino – 17755 60 Avenue, Surrey
Tickets: $19.05 plus tax, purchase online
The Critical Hit Show: A DNDLive Improvised Fantasy 10th Anniversary
What: Join The Critical Hit Show at The Rio Theatre as they quest for glory and snacks in this live, improvised spectacular inspired by the world’s most popular role-playing game.
When: March 9, 202
Time: 8 pm
Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver
Cost: $17 in advance, $20 at the door. Purchase online
Bianca Del Rio: Unsanitized
What: Bianca Del Rio, Season 6 winner from RuPaul’s Drag Race, is coming to Vancouver with the Unsanitized tour. Get ready for an evening of stories, comedy and more from everyone’s favourite “clown in a gown.”
When: March 8, 2022
Time: 8 pm
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
I Am Woman! Hear Me Laff!
What: The annual I Am Woman! Hear Me Laff! comedy showcase is celebrating International Women’s Day with a lineup of hilarious performers. This year’s all-female show features Soo Jeong, Katie-Ellen Humphries, Yumi Nagashima and headliner Elvira Kurt.
When: March 9, 2020
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Main Stage at Surrey Arts Centre – 13750 88 Avenue, Surrey
Cost: $25-$45, purchase online
Hump Day Happy Hour Comedy
What: Rawsome Comedy presents Hump Day Happy Hour, a weekly Wednesday night show with Vancouver comedians showcasing their newest and best jokes. There’s a new headliner and lineup each week, so head down for a mid-week laugh break.
When: Every Wednesday
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: 117 West Pender Street, Vancouver
Cost: $10.50, purchase online
Maz Jobrani
What: Maz Jobrani has appeared on a wide variety of TV shows and films, including Superior Donuts, Grey’s Anatomy, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Interpreter, Friday After Next, and more. He is bringing his Things Looking Bright tour to Metro Vancouver for two shows this month. Presented by Just for Laughs
When: March 24 and 25, 2022
Time: 7 pm
Where: Bell Performing Arts Centre – 6250 144 St, Surrey (Thursday), Vogue Theatre — 918 Granville Street, Vancouver (Friday)
Cost: Various, purchase online