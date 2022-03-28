Play It Loud: 10 Vancouver concerts to check out in April

The new month is bringing many great musical acts to Vancouver. Warm up your vocal cords and get ready to sing along, because here are 10 concerts happening in April. Dua Lipa, Slipknot, and more.

What: Following her smash-hit-filled, Grammy Award-winning album Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa is on a highly anticipated tour of the same name.

Future Nostalgia was the longest-running top 10 album by a female artist on the Billboard 200 in 2021. It was also the #1 most-streamed album of 2020 on Spotify.

When: April 1, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: South Asian singer-songwriter Raveena is touring in support of her sophomore album, Ashas Awakening. She comes to Vancouver on April 30 and performs at Imperial.

When: April 30, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Imperial – 319 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $30, purchase online

What: Canadian rockers Arkells are the headliner for 2022’s AltiTunes Music Fest. They will be joined by multiple Juno award winner Lights and local alt-rock band daysormay. The festival will also have DJ Invizible spinning tracks throughout the day and night.

Attendees will also be able to enjoy stunning art displays, games, food trucks, and beverages throughout the venue.

When: April 2, 2022

Time: Gates open at 12 pm

Where: Happy Valley Skating Rink at Big White Ski Resort

Tickets: Available online starting at $79

What: New York-born, Montreal-raised singer, songwriter, and composer Rufus Wainwright has collaborated with Elton John, Robbie Williams, Billy Joel, and Mark Ronson, to name a few megastars. He is slated to perform live at the Chan Centre for Performing Arts on Tuesday, April 26 as part of his Unfollow the Rules Tour.

When: April 26, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Chan Centre for Performing Arts — 6265 Crescent Road, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $64.75, available via tickets.ubc.ca

What: Tyler, the Creator’s North American tour is in support of his new album, Call Me If You Get Lost. The tour kicked off in San Diego in February and features the likes of Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown.

Call Me If You Get Lost was released last June and is the follow-up to the album Igor.

When: April 7, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $39.50, available online

What: JUNO Award-winning, Gold Record-certified singer-songwriter, and Mountie member Hawksley Workman performs at the Hollywood Theatre on Thursday, April 28.

When: April 28, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $35 plus fees, available online

What: JUNO-nominated electropop singer-songwriter Ashe performs at the Commodore Ballroom on April 4 on her The Fault Line tour.

When: April 4, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $25.50 plus fees, purchase online

What: Vancouver music fans can finally see Olivia Rodrigo in person. The singer is coming to town on her Sour Tour, and it will feature a variety of special guests at the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Arena.

The tour is named after Rodrigo’s 2021 album SOUR, which topped charts in Canada with multi-platinum bops like “driver’s license” and “good 4 u.” It also earned 1.1 billion streams.

When: April 7, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard, Vancouver

Costs: Various, purchase online

What: Legendary heavy metal band Slipknot takes over Rogers Arena with the Knotfest Roadshow 2022 tour. Featuring special guests In This Moment and Jinjer.

When: April 17, 2022

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: People’s Choice Award and MTV Video Music Award nominee Conan Gray is touring North America and is stopping in Vancouver at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on April 7 with special guest Bülow.

When: April 7, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online