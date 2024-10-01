10 hilarious Vancouver comedy shows happening in October

What kind of laughs are you looking for this month?
Get your funny bone ready because here we’ve got a list of 10 great comedy events happening in Vancouver in October. Check out Sebastian Maniscalco, an improvised Stranger Things, and more!
And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.
Betrayers at The Improv Centre
What: Fans of the hit reality show The Traitors are in for a comedy treat this fall in Vancouver.
The Improv Centre (TIC) is showcasing its deceptive side in Betrayers, its latest feature show on Granville Island. Audiences are invited to witness the comedy competition fueled by falsities and faux-friendships. Each improviser will try to be the last performer standing while using crowd suggestions for the show.
Even the audience gets a say in who they trust and who they want gone for good.
When: Fridays and Saturdays until November 2, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various prices; tickets are available online
Jokers’ Comedy Classics
What: Jokers Canada is a travelling comedy club that showcases professional stand-ups all over Metro Vancouver. Featuring acclaimed comics that have performed at Just For Laughs and Winnipeg Comedy Festival, on CW and the CBC, and more.
This month, Jokers is bringing the Comedy Classics to Burnaby’s Rec Room on October 2 and 30, The Presentation House Theatre on October 3, and the Grand Villa Casino and Resort on October 15.
When: October 2, 3, 15 and 30, 2024
Time: 8 pm (7 pm on October 3)
Where: Various locations
Cost: Various prices, purchase online
Nurses Night Out Comedy Show
What: Army veteran Greg “G” Williams shares comedic experiences from his day-to-day life as a registered nurse. The Virginia-born comic has performed across North America and returns to Yuk Yuk’s in Surrey for another side-splitting show.
When: October 18, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Yuk Yuks Surrey at Elements Casino – 17755 60th Avenue, Surrey
Tickets: $41.25 plus tax; purchase online
Duncan Trussell at the House of Comedy
What: Duncan Trussell has performed at Just For Laughs, guest starred on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, and co-created The Midnight Gospel for Netflix. The host of the hit podcast The Duncan Trussell Family Hour comes to the House of Comedy for five shows in October.
When: October 17 to 19, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy – 530 Columbia Street, New Westminster
Tickets: Tickets starting from $30, purchase online
Sin Peaks: Stranger Sins
What: Vancouver’s only improvised soap opera company is heading into The Upside Down with their latest comedy adventure, Stranger Sins. Catch all of the action and laughs every Tuesday at Little Mountain Gallery until November 5.
When: Every Tuesday until November 5, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Little Mountain Gallery — 110 Water Street, Vancouver
Cost: $20, purchase online
That’s Nasty! An X-Rated Comedy Show
What: Chill X Studio hosts That’s Nasty! An X-Rated Comedy Show. Described as “a comedy show your grandma won’t want to come to,” That’s Nasty! features a lineup of comics getting down and dirty while being downright hilarious.
When: October 12, 2024
Time: 10 to 11:30 pm
Where: Chill X Studios — 2270 Manitoba Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Vancouver Improv Festival 2024
What: Improv comedians from across Canada and the world are coming to town for the 2024 Vancouver Improv Festival. There will be 17 shows and dozens of veteran performers to discover, including Bingewatch from San Francisco, Det Andre Teatre from Oslo, The Diversity Hires from Vancouver, the Festival Ensemble featuring performers from across North America, and more.
When: October 1 to 6, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Tickets: Various, purchase online
Murder She Improvised
What: Tightrope Theatre in Mount Pleasant presents a thrilling murder mystery throughout the spooky season. Follow along as the in-house detective solves the whodunnit set in a new location and featuring new characters each week.
When: Every Friday until November 1, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Tightrope Theatre – 2343 Main Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $25 plus fees, purchase online
Underground Comedy Club
What: Underground Comedy Club is a New York-style speakeasy located in the heart of Gastown that provides laughs from Wednesday to Saturday below the Brick Lane Restaurant. Treat yourself to a curated lineup of comics, including local favourites and touring performers, as well as food and drinks.
When: Shows from Wednesday to Saturday
Time: Various times
Where: 120 Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online
Sebastian Maniscalco
What: Sebastian Maniscalco has performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, appeared on Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee, and voiced characters in The Super Mario Bros. Movie and IF. He comes to Rogers Arena with the It Ain’t Right Tour on October 24.
When: October 24, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various prices, purchase online