10 hilarious Vancouver comedy shows happening in October

What kind of laughs are you looking for this month?

Get your funny bone ready because here we’ve got a list of 10 great comedy events happening in Vancouver in October. Check out Sebastian Maniscalco, an improvised Stranger Things, and more!

What: Jokers Canada is a travelling comedy club that showcases professional stand-ups all over Metro Vancouver. Featuring acclaimed comics that have performed at Just For Laughs and Winnipeg Comedy Festival, on CW and the CBC, and more.

This month, Jokers is bringing the Comedy Classics to Burnaby’s Rec Room on October 2 and 30, The Presentation House Theatre on October 3, and the Grand Villa Casino and Resort on October 15.

When: October 2, 3, 15 and 30, 2024

Time: 8 pm (7 pm on October 3)

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

Nurses Night Out Comedy Show What: Army veteran Greg “G” Williams shares comedic experiences from his day-to-day life as a registered nurse. The Virginia-born comic has performed across North America and returns to Yuk Yuk’s in Surrey for another side-splitting show. When: October 18, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Yuk Yuks Surrey at Elements Casino – 17755 60th Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: $41.25 plus tax; purchase online

Duncan Trussell at the House of Comedy What: Duncan Trussell has performed at Just For Laughs, guest starred on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, and co-created The Midnight Gospel for Netflix. The host of the hit podcast The Duncan Trussell Family Hour comes to the House of Comedy for five shows in October. When: October 17 to 19, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy – 530 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Tickets: Tickets starting from $30, purchase online

What: Vancouver’s only improvised soap opera company is heading into The Upside Down with their latest comedy adventure, Stranger Sins. Catch all of the action and laughs every Tuesday at Little Mountain Gallery until November 5.

When: Every Tuesday until November 5, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Little Mountain Gallery — 110 Water Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20, purchase online

What: Chill X Studio hosts That’s Nasty! An X-Rated Comedy Show. Described as “a comedy show your grandma won’t want to come to,” That’s Nasty! features a lineup of comics getting down and dirty while being downright hilarious.

When: October 12, 2024

Time: 10 to 11:30 pm

Where: Chill X Studios — 2270 Manitoba Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Improv comedians from across Canada and the world are coming to town for the 2024 Vancouver Improv Festival. There will be 17 shows and dozens of veteran performers to discover, including Bingewatch from San Francisco, Det Andre Teatre from Oslo, The Diversity Hires from Vancouver, the Festival Ensemble featuring performers from across North America, and more.

When: October 1 to 6, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Tightrope Theatre in Mount Pleasant presents a thrilling murder mystery throughout the spooky season. Follow along as the in-house detective solves the whodunnit set in a new location and featuring new characters each week.

When: Every Friday until November 1, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Tightrope Theatre – 2343 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 plus fees, purchase online