10 Vancouver comedy events in October that will make you laugh out loud

What kind of laughs are you looking for this month?

Whatever you need, we’ve got you covered with our list of 10 great comedy events happening in Vancouver throughout October. Check out Adam Sandler, Halloween Improv, and more!

What: Comedy legend Adam Sandler is heading back out on the road, and he’s kicking off his brand new comedy tour right here in Vancouver, BC, this fall.

Sandler is easily one of the most celebrated comedians of all time, known for many classic and arguably iconic comedy films following a successful stint on Saturday Night Live in the early ’90s.

When: October 12, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Improv comedians from across Canada and the world are coming to town for the 2023 Vancouver Improv Festival. It features Ann Pornel (host from The Great Canadian Baking Show or CW’s Recipe For Disaster), Branded Silk from New York City, and the Festival Ensemble featuring performers from across North America.



When: October 10 to 15, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: The Cultch – 1895 Venables Street, Vancouver, Tightrope Theatre – 2343 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: The spookiest evening of the year may also be the funniest. The Improv Centre is celebrating Halloween with BOO’S-DAY, featuring haunting and hilarious scenes based on the audience’s choices. Don’t forget to dress up for the costume contest for a chance to win prizes.

When: October 31, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $17-$22, purchase online

What: Alex Mackenzie’s Hungry for Laughs Comedy Tour is a world-class variety show featuring three hilarious comedians, an acclaimed magician, and an international foot archer. Enjoy performances by Ivan Decker, Wes Barker, Orissa Kelly, Simon King, and Mackenzie at the Hard Rock Casino. Partial proceeds will be donated to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank.

The talented acts have been featured on Netflix, Just for Laughs, Conan O’Brien, Britain’s Got Talent, and even performed for the Queen of England.

When: October 13, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre — 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $39, purchase online

What: Josh De Grandi and Kelsey Hamilton host a comedy showcase of some of Vancouver’s top comics at Moose’s Down Under. Treat yourself to some of the delicious Australian fare while you’re at the popular bar and grill.

When: Second Thursday of each month

Time: 8 pm

Where: Moose’s Down Under – 830 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $10 online or $15 at the door. Purchase online

What: Maple Ridge-based Improv Theatre hosts two special Halloween-themed shows this month. Bring the family to the all-ages Ha Ha Halloween early performance, or join the adults for the 19+ Comedy from the Crypt event at the Albion Community Centre later in the night.

When: October 28, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm and 9:15 pm

Where: Albion Community Centre – 24165 104 Avenue, Maple Ridge

Tickets: $15.75-$21 plus fees; purchase online

What: Janice Bannister, the founder of Laughter Zone 101 Comedy School, is celebrating 20 years of sharing the language of laughs in 2023. She will be roasted and toasted by her fellow comedians and students at the House of Comedy in New West.

Bannister’s comedy credits include Just for Laughs, CBC, and being a two-time winner of BC’s Funniest Female Comic. She is also the producer of F is for Funny and is featured in the documentary Comedy Doula.

When: October 14, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy – 530 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Tickets: Tickets starting from $12, purchase online

What: Applause! Musical Society presents Curtains, a musical comedy whodunit filled with charming tunes and a cast full of suspects. Curtains is an eight-time Tony nominee, including for Best Musical.

When: October 13 to 15, 2023

Time: 8 pm (Friday and Saturday), 2 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Arts Umbrella – 1400 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $30 plus fees, purchase online

What: Eddie Izzard brings The Remix Live to Vancouver for comedy fans to help re-imagine her favourite bits from her 35-year career. The stand-up comic and actor starred in the TV series The Riches, appeared in Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen, and has won two Primetime Emmys.

When: October 25, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $49.50 plus fees, purchase online

What: Very Very Improv invites you to join them in an exploration of the wonder and delight of improvisational theatre. The troupe features veteran performers from around the Lower Mainland and performs monthly mainstage shows at The Bez Arts Hub in Langley and the Cowork Chilliwack Studio.

When: The first and last Saturdays of each month

Time: 8 pm

Where: CoWork Chilliwack (first Saturday), The Bez Arts Hub (last Saturday)

Tickets: $22-$28 with early-bird pricing also available; purchase online