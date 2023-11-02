10 Vancouver comedy events in November that will make you LOL

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Warm up your November with these 10 hilarious comedy events happening in Vancouver.

Check out Colin Mochrie and Asad Mecci in Hyprov, Julie Kim, Roy Wood Jr., and more throughout the month.

What: Colin Mochrie of Whose Line Is It Anyways? and Master Hypnotist Asad Mecci are the stars of Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis, which is coming to the Vogue Theatre on Tuesday, November 7.

The live show combines hypnosis and improv for a unique comedy experience and is straight from a Las Vegas Residency at the legendary Showroom at Harrah’s.

When: November 7, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: $39.50-$79.50 plus fees, purchase online

What: The Daily Show alum Roy Wood Jr. headlines Just For Laughs Comedy Tour 2023, which is coming to Vancouver in November. Also on the bill are Lebanese-Canadian comedian Malik Elassal, Critics Choice Award nominee Joyelle Nicole Johnson, and Just For Laughs fave Arthur Simeon.

When: November 25, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Vancouver comedians Amber Harper-Young and Dusty Searcy present a hilarious and unique line-up of local and touring comedians bi-weekly at the Anza. Performers have been featured on CBC, at Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, and more.

When: The second and fourth Tuesday of every month

Time: 8:30 pm

Where: The Anza Club – 3 West 8th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $13.50 in advance, $16 at the door plus fees, purchase online

What: The Improv Centre presents Back to the Holidays, a festive family-friendly homage to Back to the Future and A Christmas Carol that is filled with holiday laughs.

Discover the holidays of the past, present, and future through the point of view of an eccentric scientist tasked with helping the hero learn the true meaning of the season and save the town from ruin.

When: Thursday to Saturday from November 23 to December 23, plus a matinee on December 17 and 24, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Comedy After Dark presents a late-night comedy show every Friday and Saturday night. Stay up past your bedtime and enjoy performances from some of Vancouver’s funniest pros as well as up-and-coming stand-up comics.

When: Every Friday and Saturday

Time: 11:30 pm

Where: 117 West Pender, Vancouver

Tickets: $12 plus fees, purchase online

What: When catastrophe strikes at James and Jamesy’s Christmas tea party, the friends leap into action, finding innovative and hilarious solutions to keep them afloat. These masters of physical comedy — with over 20 comedy awards to their name — sweep the audience out to sea in a jolly aquatic escapade brimming with whimsy, action, and ingenuity in a celebration of friendship at Christmas.

When: November 28 and 29 (New Westminster), December 27 (Chilliwack), December 28 (Burnaby), December 29 (Surrey), December 30 (North Vancouver), and December 31 (Mission)

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Purchase online

What: Julie Kim is a two-time Canadian Comedy Award nominee who has written and performed on CBC’s The Debaters, Laugh out Loud, and Kim’s Convenience. Kim recently toured with Ronny Chieng on the 40-show The Hope You Get Rich Tour, headlined four sold-out solo shows at Just for Laughs Toronto in 2023, and was included on VIBE’s list of Power 60: Inspiring Asian-Canadians of Influence.

When: November 24, 2023

Time: Doors at 6 and 8 pm, shows at 6:30 and 8:30 pm

Where: Biltmore Cabaret – 2755 Prince Edward Street, Vancouver

Cost: $26.50, purchase online

What: Tightrope Theatre presents F*ck, Marry, Kill, a tale of four friends coming together to relive the good old days at a retreat. Secret desires brewing under the surface are about to spill over, and soon there will be love, sex, wedding, revelations, and at least one murder for the audience to enjoy.

When: Every Saturday

Time: 9:30 pm

Where: Tightrope Impro Theatre – 2343 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20 plus fees, purchase online

What: A fictitious male stripper troupe, played by a rotating roster of top improv comedians, performs a hilarious and flirtatious comedy show at the ACT Arts Centre. The audience will enjoy improvised sketches, dance breaks, and more in this two-hour, semi-undressed, and completely unscripted 19+ show.

When: November 25, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: ACT Arts Centre – 11944 Haney Place, Maple Ridge

Tickets: $51, $40 each for a group of six. Purchase online