10 amazing Vancouver arts events to check out in March

Arts make the heart feel good!
Enjoy some new experiences with our rundown of 10 great arts events to check out in Vancouver in March, including Hori7ons, The Critical Hit Show, and more.
And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to visit our Listed section.
Hori7ons: Immersive Digital Art Exhibition
What: Chroma Link Collective’s Hori7ons is an artist-led, community-driven, immersive digital art experience. Discover 360° projections of work from seven local artists and explore their diverse perspectives on technology’s impact on culture.
Featured artists inside of The Kent’s immersive gallery space include Stacie Ant, Kevin Holliday, Lydia Pourmand, Zuleyma Prado, Saida Saetgar, Carmilla Sumantry, Guile Twardowski, and Miki Aurora. There will also be live performances, networking opportunities, and more throughout the four-day event.
When: March 7 to 10, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: The Kent – 534 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
The Witness Blanket at the West Vancouver Memorial Library
What: Carey Newman’s The Witness Blanket is a one-of-a-kind art piece made up of over 800 items from sites and Survivors of residential schools across the Lower Mainland, BC and Canada.
The limited-time exhibition at West Vancouver Memorial Library also includes a lineup of free events, including tech talks, concerts, an evening with the artist Carey Newman, and more. Find out more information online.
When: Now until March 10, 2024
Time: 10 am to 8 pm (Monday to Thursday), 10 am to 6 pm (Friday to Sunday)
Where: West Vancouver Memorial Library – 1950 Marine Drive, West
Vancouver
Cost: Free, though registration is required for events.
Shen Yun Performing Arts Vancouver
What: Acclaimed New York-based dance group Shen Yun is returning to Vancouver for seven shows at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre from March 20 to 25.
Over the years, Shen Yun has become one of the biggest productions on earth, taking attendees back to the magical world of Ancient China. The production features dance as the centrepiece, with classical and folk styles from China’s many ethnicities set to a live orchestra that combines Chinese and Western instruments.
When: March 20 to 25, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm (Wednesday, Friday and Saturday), 2 pm (Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday)
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Price: Various prices — Tickets available online
Made in Italy
What: Arts Club Theatre presents a comedic and heartwarming celebration of family. Made in Italy is an award-winning musical coming-of-age story set in the 1970s starring Francesco Mantini. The second-generation Italian teen struggles to find his place in Jasper, Alberta, and reinvents himself as a crooner and ladies’ man.
When: Various dates until April 2, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: On tour, various cities in Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island and the BC Interior
Cost: Various prices, purchase online
International Women’s Day: Fashionably Late
What: The Improv Centre celebrates International Women’s Day with a showcase of fabulous funny femmes. Laugh along with your favourite performers and special guests, and bring your best suggestions to inspire the comedians throughout the evening.
When: March 14, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase Online
Cheaters
What: Cheaters by playwright and producer Michael Jacobs introduces the audience to Allen and Michelle. The couple have been living together for 18 months, but their disagreement on the future of their relationship soon embroils other family members in the comedic romantic confusion.
When: March 15 to 17, 2024 (Surrey), March 21 to 24, 2024 (New Westminster)
Time: Various times
Where: Surrey Arts Centre — 13750 88 Avenue, Surrey; Anvil Centre — 777 Columbia Street, New Westminster
Cost: Various prices. Purchase tickets online
Dani Gal: Historical Records
What: Dani Gal’s Historical Records is an epic that began in 2005 and is made up of over 700 commercially issued vinyl LPs. The Polygon Gallery is hosting Part 1, 2005-2018, from the Collection of Migros Museum in Zürich in its ground floor gallery throughout the spring and into summer. It is Gal’s first solo exhibition in Canada.
When: Wednesday to Sunday until July 14, 2024
Time: 10 am to 5 pm (open until 9 pm on Thursdays)
Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver
Admission: By donation
The Critical Hit Show: A DNDLive Improvised Fantasy 12th Anniversary
What: Join The Critical Hit Show at The Rio Theatre as they quest for glory and snacks in this live, improvised spectacular inspired by the world’s most popular role-playing game.
Featuring Eric Fell as Dungeon Master; Ian Boothby as Benoit the Anointed, the Half-Elf Cleric; Joanna Gaskell as Freya, the Elf Warlock; Barbara Beall as Ingrid, the Halfling Fighter; Ellen MacNevin as Belle Strummer, the Half-Elf Ranger; Allen Morrison as Spitz Lube’n, the Human Wizard; and Shaun Stewart as Brask Hellbeard, the Dwarf Bard.
When: March 6, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver
Cost: $17 in advance, $20 at the door. Purchase online
Shen Xin – but this is the language we met in; 我们在这个语言中相遇
What: Richmond Art Gallery presents celebrated Chinese artist Shen Xin’s debut exhibition in Canada. The exhibit is highlighted by Xin’s experimental new work, but this is the language we met in. It is accompanied by four small paintings by the La Salle College of the Arts and Slade School of Fine Art graduate.
When: Now until March 30, 2024
Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Monday to Friday), 12 to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday)
Where: Richmond Cultural Centre – 7700 Minoru Gate, Richmond
Cost: By donation
Wonderheads – The Wilds
What: The Wilds is an award-winning, wordless show by WONDERHEADS filled with signature mask work, magical puppets and stirring music. The audience will adventure with Wendell, who must head into a mysterious forest to safely bring his wife, Tilda, and their beloved tree home.
When: March 17, 2024
Time: 2 pm
Where: James Cowan Theatre – 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby
Cost: $10-$20. Purchase tickets online