10 amazing Vancouver arts events to check out in March

Enjoy some new experiences with our rundown of 10 great arts events to check out in Vancouver in March, including Hori7ons, The Critical Hit Show, and more.

What: Chroma Link Collective’s Hori7ons is an artist-led, community-driven, immersive digital art experience. Discover 360° projections of work from seven local artists and explore their diverse perspectives on technology’s impact on culture.

Featured artists inside of The Kent’s immersive gallery space include Stacie Ant, Kevin Holliday, Lydia Pourmand, Zuleyma Prado, Saida Saetgar, Carmilla Sumantry, Guile Twardowski, and Miki Aurora. There will also be live performances, networking opportunities, and more throughout the four-day event.

When: March 7 to 10, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: The Kent – 534 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online