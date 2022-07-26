EventsSummer

John Mulaney coming to Vancouver in August on his From Scratch tour

John Mulaney coming to Vancouver in August on his From Scratch tour
Calling all comedy fans! John Mulaney will finally be in Vancouver next month for his rescheduled From Scratch tour dates!

The two-time Emmy Award-winning actor, writer, and comedian is performing three shows at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on August 10 and 11.

The shows are presented by Just For Laughs Vancouver, which had originally booked Mulaney as a headliner for the comedy festival before it got postponed to the springtime due to the pandemic.

In 2018, Mulaney travelled the United States (hitting stops in Vancouver and Toronto) with his sold-out Kid Gorgeous tour, which was later released as a Netflix special and won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special.

John Mulaney

John Mulaney/Instagram

The WGA award winner is also renowned for starring on Broadway alongside Nick Kroll in Oh, Hello On Broadway, for hosting Saturday Night Live five times, and for his roles in the hit Netflix series Big Mouth and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Mulaney also stars in the recently-released reboot of Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers on Disney Plus alongside Andy Samberg.

John Mulaney

John Mulaney/Facebook

And for more laughs, make plans to check out Vir Das’ Manic Man World Tour on October 2 at the Vogue Theatre, and Not Another D&D Podcast on October 21, also at the Vogue. Both events are presented by Just For Laughs Vancouver.

John Mulaney

When: August 10 and 11, 2022
Time: 7 and 9:30 pm (Wednesday), 7 pm (Thursday)
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $77.50 to $89.50, purchase online

