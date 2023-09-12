Climate protest promising to impact traffic Friday afternoon in Vancouver

Traffic on Friday afternoon in Vancouver is expected to be hampered by a planned climate protest, similar to that which we have seen in years past.

This time, the group plans to rally in front of Vancouver City Hall before marching down Cambie Street, across the bridge, up Smithe Street, and into downtown Vancouver.

People are expected to gather at 1 pm.

The march will end at the Vancouver Art Gallery, an area that is busy, especially during the rush hour, for people looking to get out of the city towards the north shore and the Sea to Sky Highway.

“The event is being run as part of the Global Climate Strike to End Fossil Fuels, with events being held across the world over September 15th-17th,” the organizer said in part, adding that the event will be a peaceful rally and others are welcome to join.

In 2019 an estimated 8,000 people attended a climate protest alongside notable environmentalist Greta Thunberg in Vancouver, which led to calls for change as well as headaches for motorists.

During another stretch, Extinction Rebellion protesters conducted a series of highway closures in the region, leading to several arrests and high-profile court cases.