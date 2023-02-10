A recent BC Provincial Court decision revealed that a climate activist involved in BC highway blockades was being paid an honorarium of $2,000 every month.

Two Save Old Growth activists were the subject of a court case for participating in the climate-related blockades that blocked major BC highways last year.

Several high-profile blockades blocked major highways like Grandview, which led to several police incidents in and around the summer of 2022.

The accused included Benjamin Donald Holt and Si Yao Liu.

At one point in the judge’s decision on the case that was made public, which was released just last week, it was revealed that Holt, who wasn’t just a “rank-and-file” activist for the Save Old Growth movement, was paid an honorarium of $2,000 per month for his work.

His co-accused, Liu, needed medical assistance to remove his glued hands from the road.

You might remember Holt from an infamous picture circulated during the blockades, with him perched atop a ladder.

Because Holt was involved at an organizational level, the judge presiding over the case thought that should factor into the decision relating to his sentencing.

According to the court ruling, being paid as an activist to take part in a highway blockade — the court suggests Holt took part in four of them — wasn’t financially sustainable, and Holt “promised his spouse that he would return to his regular employment.”

Holt, who pleaded guilty to his charges, was sentenced to house arrest and a curfew for his role in last year’s blockades.

As a result of the blowback from the public, Save Old Growth stated that it would no longer disrupt drivers on major highways.