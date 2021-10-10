Extinction Rebellion planning two weeks of "mass civil disobedience" in Vancouver
An environmental activist group is planning a unique series of protests that will tour the city over a two-week period to demand action.
Extinction Rebellion Vancouver announced the details of its Last Chance to Save Face – October Rebellion events on Friday, October 8.
In a press release, the group said they “will initiate a campaign of mass civil disobedience in the streets of Vancouver for two weeks. This will involve mass arrests in the city centres, especially in Vancouver.”
Starting on October 16 and running all the way to October 29, protesters will organize at multiple venues across the city. They’re planning to attempt to block major bridges, intersections, roads, and even the airport.
On Monday, October 25 the group is planning to “shut down” YVR airport in the early evening.
Organizers of the 14-day long protest are demanding climate action, but the event an overarching theme as a response to the Federal government’s fossil fuel subsidies. Extinction Rebellion Vancouver says that ending these subsidies is a small first step
Here’s their full schedule of events, including the locations for each day:
- Day 1 – Saturday, October 16, Burrard and Georgia at 12 pm
- Day 2 – Sunday, October 17, Commercial and Broadway at 12 pm
- Day 3 – Monday, October 18, Granville and Georgia at 4:30 pm
- Day 4 – Tuesday, October 19, Granville and Georgia at 4:30 pm
- Day 5 – Wednesday, October 20, Burrard Street Bridge at 4:30 pm
- Day 6 – Thursday, October 21, Georgia and Cambie at 4:30 pm
- Day 7 – Friday, October 22, Cambie Bridge at 4:30 pm
- Day 8 – Saturday, October 23, Cambie Bridge at 12 pm
- Day 9 – Sunday, October 24, Grandview Highway by Rupert Street at 12 pm
- Day 10 – Monday, October 25, Vancouver International Airport at 4:30 pm
- Day 11 – Tuesday, October 26, UBC/Jericho Beach Park at 4:30 pm
- Day 12 – Wednesday, October 27, UBC/Jericho Beach Park at 2:30 pm
- Day 13 – Thursday, October 28, Downtown Vancouver march ending at Terminal and Quebec blockade
- Day 14 – Friday, October 29, march ending ending at Main and Broadway blockade