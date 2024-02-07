You can get hitched in 30 minutes with a Vancouver City Hall micro wedding

Need to get married in a hurry? The City of Vancouver has you covered with its micro wedding ceremonies.

Though it may be the month of love, the cost-of-living crisis has put Canadian couples under even more stress. A recent study shows that when planning their big day, 85% said their biggest worry is the hefty price tag of weddings.

That’s why a 30-minute micro wedding at Vancouver City Hall may be the perfect option for you and your partner.

The city’s micro wedding model allows for either 10 or 20 guests, including the couple itself, officiants, and guests.

Couples will stand together with their officiant in the centre of the Council Chamber. Guests are welcome to sit or stand during the ceremony, which usually lasts about 15 minutes. The remaining time is for celebratory photos.

The ceremonies are priced at $302.50 plus GST for a ceremony of up to 10 people and $605 plus GST for up to 20 people. There is also an option to add additional attendees for a fee.

Wedding participants will need to provide any zero-waste decorations they would like to have and hire their own photographers and officiants.

Don’t expect any sort of grand banquet on-site to commemorate the event, as receptions are not permitted. However, there is free parking for two wedding cars and one officiant car in a designated area during the ceremony.

Vancouver City Hall micro weddings began in 2020 as a pilot project and became a permanent offering in 2021.

Bookings are now open through the City of Vancouver website.