9 rom-coms filmed in Vancouver to watch this Valentine's season

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (Netflix/Bettina Strauss) | She's the Man/IMDB

Laughter makes the heart grow fonder, and one of our favourite ways to celebrate Valentine’s is by watching our favourite romantic comedies.

In fact, some of the best (or at least memorable) rom-coms ever made were filmed right here in Hollywood North!

From action-packed love showdowns to acclaimed coming-of-age comedies, these films will help set the mood. Or at least have you and your date laughing all night long.

So pop that corn and grab the comfiest blanket to snuggle up under. Here are nine rom-coms filmed in Metro Vancouver to watch this Valentine’s season.

You might also like: 10 Valentine's date night ideas to check out around Vancouver

Valentine's Day Vancouver: Where to find a special meal for the occasion

9 of the worst Valentine's Day gifts you can get your significant other

Always Be My Maybe

Always Be My Maybe stars Ali Wong and Randall Park as Sasha and Marcus, two friends who everyone (except for them) thought would end up together. The Netflix hit was partially filmed in Vancouver, with local restaurants such as Nightingale, Glowbal, Autostrada and New Town Bakery providing the backdrop for key scenes.

She’s the Man

A rom-com sports film inspired by Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night? Shut up and take my money!

She’s the Man stars Amanda Bynes as Viola Hastings, who attends her brother’s new boarding school in his place and disguises herself in order to play on the boys’ soccer team. The movie also starred Channing Tatum in one of his earliest leading roles and was filmed at local locations like Shadbolt Centre for the Arts, Point Grey Secondary, and Thunderbird Stadium.

Good Luck Chuck

The directorial debut of Mark Helfrich features comedian Dane Cook as the titular Good Luck Chuck. In the critically panned film, women find their “one true love” after having sex with Chuck. This causes issues after he falls for a penguin scientist played by Jessica Alba.

Vancouver Aquarium was transformed into Aqua World Aquarium, and Cecil Green Park House was used for a pivotal wedding scene.

Love Hard

Netflix’s Love Hard stars Canadian Nina Dobrev and comedian Jimmy O. Yang in a rom-com about catfishing that is actually sweet. Eagle-eyed viewers of the Christmas tale noticed a ton of real-life Vancouver filming locations, including The Hive climbing and bouldering gym, Billy Miner Ale House in Maple Ridge, and of course, Stanley Park.

Catch and Release

Catch and Release is the directorial debut by Susannah Grant, writer of seminal films like Erin Brockovich and Disney’s Pocahontas. It stars Jennifer Garner, Timothy Olyphant, and Kevin Smith in a story about a woman falling for her dead fiancé’s best friend. Romantic! A key scene between Gray Wheeler (Garner) and Mrs. Douglas (Fiona Shaw) was shot at Lost Lagoon.

I Love You, Beth Cooper

This high school rom-com tells the story of a geeky valedictorian who proclaims his love for the most popular girl during his graduation speech and the hijinks that subsequently ensue. Directed by Chris Columbus and starring Hayden Panettiere at the height of her Heroes fame, I Love You, Beth Cooper was filmed at a number of local schools, including Centennial Secondary School, St. Patrick’s Regional Secondary, and Magee Secondary School.

Life or Something Like It

Angelina Jolie and Edward Burns topline this 2002 film about a TV reporter searching for meaning in her life. The majority of the film was shot in Seattle, but Vancouver played a role in a few scenes, including an appearance by the Marine Building on Burrard.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

All three films in the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy was filmed in Vancouver, with local fans able to spot familiar locations onscreen. For example, the cast of To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You attend Adler High School, which is locally known as Kerrisdale’s Point Grey Secondary School. Other local film spots for To All the Boys: Always and Forever included North Vancouver and Langley, which hosted the Corner Cafe and the Covey house, respectively.

This Means War

This rom-com is shaken, not stirred! Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, and Tom Hardy star in this spy romantic comedy about two CIA agents who are best friends that happen to be dating the same woman. Expect over-the-top action sequences as well as The Blarney Stone and Vancouver Public Library as backdrops.