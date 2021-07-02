Micro weddings at Vancouver City Hall to become a permanent fixture

Need to get married in a hurry? The City of Vancouver has you covered.

After a successful pilot project last summer to offer 30-minute micro wedding ceremonies at Vancouver City Hall, the city is making it a permanent offering.

Would-be newlyweds must continue to follow all official provincial health orders when it comes to public gatherings.

The city’s micro-wedding model allows for 10 guests, including the couple itself, officiants, and guests.

The pilot project was initially announced in May of 2020 and ran until June 2021. A total of 110 couples tied the knot, according to a statement from the city of Vancouver.

Couples had the choice of exchanging vows either inside council chambers or in the Helena Gutteridge Plaza. However, only indoor ceremonies will be taking place for the remainder of 2021.

The first batch of bookings is reserved exclusively for LGBTQ2+ couples starting on July 26 in correlation with the launch of Vancouver PRIDE week.

The ceremonies are priced at $275 plus GST. Wedding participants will need to provide their own zero-waste decorations and hire their own photographers and officiants.

Speaking of waste, restrooms were off-limits to wedding parties last year. However, an update to the safety plan earlier in the year now allows wedding parties to have access to a washroom separate from the city staff restroom.

Don’t expect any sort of grand banquet to commemorate the event. There is no food or drink permitted at these micro weddings, but you can bring water.

Bookings are now open through the City of Vancouver website.