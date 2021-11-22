Vancouver's Christmas-themed Tinseltown pop-up bar is now open

Please note: While British Columbia is currently in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan, mask wearing is required in all indoor public spaces. Please adhere to other COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing. If you are sick, please stay home.

It’s finally Christmas in Vancouver at the Tinseltown bar. The halls are fully decked with tinsel, trees, lights, ornaments, ribbons – you name it!

Expect everything “Christmas” from music and drinks to even pudding.

Tickets are sold for 90-minute time slots where you can snap pics in your ugly Christmas sweaters and sip on holiday-themed boozy beverages.

The pop-up bar is available for patrons over the age of 19 and you can also partake in non-alcoholic drinks.

Organizers shared some snaps from the first weekend showing Christmas cocktail drinkers decked out in their finest holiday gear:

You can learn more and get tickets for Tinseltown on the Hidden Events website. Tickets are non-refundable but can be transferrable depending on availability.

They are the same organizers behind the popular Wizard’s Den magical boozy potion-making event, which was extended until the end of 2021.

When: November 26, 2021, to December 31, 2021

Where: 900 Granville Street, Vancouver (Dublin Calling)

Time: Seatings available from 1 pm to 9 pm

Tickets: $17 per person