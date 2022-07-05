Canada’s two-week-long burger festival returns this year

Start flippin’ those patties, chefs! Le Burger Week is coming back this year and restaurants across Canada will have the chance to create special burger masterpieces for all to enjoy.

From September 1 to 14, Le Burger Week is kicking off in cities across Canada, unveiling new and exciting creations from the heartiest of meals to plant-forward burgs’.

This year’s theme is all about that plant life.

“We’re jumping on the wave and we’re inviting you along for the ride. It’s been in our essence to support the restaurant community and to create a platform where chefs can get creative and have fun,” said Le Burger Week organizers on its website.

“Making a plant-based burger that is delicious is a real challenge and we know it, but that’s exactly the point. We’re hoping to get chefs and restaurants to try something new, or promote an existing option, and to get people to try it out! Are you game? You don’t have the obligation to have a plant-based burger for this edition, but we do encourage you to stick to the theme and have fun with it.”

Le Burger Week has partnered with DoorDash to offer customers delivery services so they can chow down on some serious burger combinations from the comfort of their own homes.

The event first launched in Montreal six years ago, and since then it has expanded across the country to cities including Toronto, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Quebec City, Ottawa, Saskatoon and others.

Registration is open until August 15, so restaurants interested in participating should sign up ASAP.

If the event is anything like the past, get ready to eat!