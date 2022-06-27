One of Vancouver’s favourite summer festivals is finally making a return this summer.

The Khatsahlano Street Party will be filling West 4th, between Burrard and MacDonald, on Saturday, July 9 with live musical performances, local artisans, Indigenous cultural sharing, street performers, and beer gardens.

There will also be more than 30 food trucks, making this one of the biggest – and tastiest – food events of the season.

Daily Hive was able to get a sneak preview of some of the many food trucks that will be participating this year, with eats ranging from pierogies to ice cream to tacos.

There will also be a Philips beer garden, a Topo Chico garden, plus tons of other activities for a fun-filled summer day.

Here’s a list of the vendors and food trucks that will be at the Khatsahlano Street Party this year: