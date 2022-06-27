Sneak peek of the 30+ food trucks at this summer's Khatsahlano Street Party
One of Vancouver’s favourite summer festivals is finally making a return this summer.
The Khatsahlano Street Party will be filling West 4th, between Burrard and MacDonald, on Saturday, July 9 with live musical performances, local artisans, Indigenous cultural sharing, street performers, and beer gardens.
There will also be more than 30 food trucks, making this one of the biggest – and tastiest – food events of the season.
Daily Hive was able to get a sneak preview of some of the many food trucks that will be participating this year, with eats ranging from pierogies to ice cream to tacos.
There will also be a Philips beer garden, a Topo Chico garden, plus tons of other activities for a fun-filled summer day.
Here’s a list of the vendors and food trucks that will be at the Khatsahlano Street Party this year:
- Old Country Pierogi
- Fryingpan Mobile Food Services Ltd
- Teriyaki Boys
- Yummy Foodies Mobike Food ltd
- Chickpea Food Truck Inc.
- Forty-Five Ventures Management Corp.
- Smoking Hot Donairs
- Dim Sum Express
- Fusion Icy- Juicy Green Express Inc.
- The Little Snowflake Factory
- OUT FOR LUNCH LTD (DBA ) ROSIE’S CURREY & SPICE KITCHEN
Khatsahlano Street Party 2022
When: Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 11 am to 9 pm
Where: West 4th Avenue from Burrard Street to MacDonald Street, Vancouver