Vancouver Canucks re-sign young defenceman Olli Juolevi

The Vancouver Canucks have re-signed young defenceman Olli Juolevi.

The announcement was made on Monday afternoon. The 23-year-old signed a one-year contract worth $750,000.

The Finnish defenceman has been somewhat forgotten since being drafted fifth overall in the 2016 NHL Draft. He had back surgery in the summer of 2018 and then underwent season-ending knee surgery in December of that year.

The 2020-21 season was Juolevi’s first steady showing of NHL action. He recorded three points (2-1) and 24 shots in 23 games.

“Last season was an important step in Olli’s development as an everyday NHL defenceman,” said Canucks General Manager Jim Benning.

“We’re glad to have him signed and look forward to his game progressing further next season.”

Less than two weeks ago, Benning signed a pair of right-shot defencemen as well, re-signing Travis Hamonic and adding Tucker Poolman from the Winnipeg Jets.