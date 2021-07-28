Canucks add Poolman, re-sign Hamonic in free agency
Jim Benning’s not slowing down.
It’s full speed ahead for the Vancouver Canucks general manager, who has been aggressive as promised in the last week.
The Canucks are signing a pair of free agent right-shot defencemen, in re-signing Travis Hamonic and adding Tucker Poolman from the Winnipeg Jets, according to reports. That’s in addition to re-signing Brandon Sutter and adding goaltender Jaroslav Halak, which have also been widely reported this morning.
Hamonic’s deal is a two-year contract worth $3 million per season, according to Irfaan Gaffar. Poolman has signed a four-year deal worth $2.5 million per season, as first reported by CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal. Both deals have been confirmed by multiple reporters, but are not yet official.
Poolman is a 28-year-old depth defenceman that has spent his entire career in the Winnipeg Jets organization. The 6-foot-2, 199-pound blueliner contributed no goals and just one assist in 39 games last season, but had 16 points (4-12-16) in 2019-20 — his first full season in the NHL.
The Dubuque, Iowa native was fourth in average ice time (18:18) on the Jets last season, and contributed on the team’s penalty kill.
Hamonic, 30, fit in well in his first season in Vancouver, pairing with Quinn Hughes on defence. He’s getting a raise on the bargain contract he signed in January.