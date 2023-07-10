Boba fans, you’re going to want to pay close attention.

Vancouver’s first Bubble Tea Passport is coming this summer, with several spots around the city offering exclusive, limited-edition treats and drinks just for the occasion.

Organized by the same folks as last year’s Vancouver Croissant Crawl, the Bubble Tea Passport initiative invites boba lovers on a self-guided tour across Vancouver and Metro Vancouver.

Kicking off on August 1 and running until the 14, the passport part of the tour is optional but can be purchased for $6 online or at various locations around the city. While the passport lets you record your tasting notes for each treat, it also lets you in on some sweet deals.

This includes $1 off 14 limited-edition menu offerings during the program period, more than 20 BOGO drink deals at select vendors, and a two-month Supper Club membership.

As for the special drinks and other offerings that will be available during the program?

Here are the limited-edition treats on offer from the participating vendors, available only between August 1 and 14:

Boketto Tea Bar: Iced Blueberry Matcha Latte with Pearls (made with organic matcha from Whisk and house-made BC blueberry syrup and oat milk; vegan)

Iced Blueberry Matcha Latte with Pearls (made with organic matcha from Whisk and house-made BC blueberry syrup and oat milk; vegan) Chance Café: The Tokyo Fog (Matcha green tea, soy milk froth, vanilla syrup. Served with brown sugar pearls); The Vancouver Fog (Earl Grey, vanilla syrup, Steamed Almond Milk topped up with whipping cream. Served with brown sugar pearls.) Both can be ordered vegan without the whipping cream. Add an extra cloudy day (cotton candy) or Make it Muddy (scoop of ice cream), or both.

The Tokyo Fog (Matcha green soy milk froth, vanilla syrup. Served with brown sugar pearls); The Vancouver Fog (Earl Grey, vanilla syrup, Steamed Almond Milk topped up with whipping cream. Served with brown sugar pearls.) Both can be ordered vegan without the whipping cream. Add an extra cloudy day (cotton candy) or Make it Muddy (scoop of ice cream), or both. Charisma Café & Dessert House : Spiked Oreo Ice Volcano (Espresso Oreo latte with brown sugar pearls, spiked with Maker’s Mark whisky and topped with cookies and cream ice cream. Drop the ice cream in the drink for a volcanic eruption! Ages 19 and older only).

: Spiked Oreo Ice Volcano (Espresso Oreo latte with brown sugar pearls, spiked with Maker’s Mark whisky and topped with cookies and cream ice cream. Drop the ice cream in the drink for a volcanic eruption! Ages 19 and older only). Chatto Tea & Coffee: Santan Watermelon Oolong (refreshing watermelon oolong with chewy pearls, topped with coconut cream).

Santan Watermelon Oolong (refreshing watermelon oolong with chewy pearls, topped with coconut cream). Chez Christophe: Boba Croissant Cube (available August 1 – 7; Chez Christophe’s signature croissant cube filled with milk tea cream, including a drinkable tea centre, topped with boba pearls).

Croissant Cube (available August 1 – 7; Chez Christophe’s signature croissant cube filled with milk cream, including a drinkable centre, topped with pearls). Forage: Hong Kong Milk Tea Cream Puff (“pineapple” crust topping, ginger brown sugar tapioca pearls, vanilla ice cream).

Hong Kong Milk Cream Puff (“pineapple” crust topping, ginger brown sugar tapioca pearls, vanilla ice cream). Ki Cafe: Apple Crisp Ade (Green Apple Kumquat Tea Soda with whipped cream on top).

Apple Crisp Ade (Green Apple Kumquat Soda with whipped cream on top). Kulinarya Filipino Eatery : Ginataang Bilo bilo (a Filipino snack or dessert. Sago pearls, glutinous rice balls, purple yam and sweet potatoes in coconut cream. Can be served hot or cold).

: Ginataang Bilo bilo (a Filipino snack or dessert. Sago pearls, glutinous rice balls, purple yam and sweet potatoes in coconut cream. Can be served hot or cold). Memory Corner: Fresh Sparkling Dragon Fruit with Pearls (combines the natural sweetness and refreshing taste of red dragon fruit with pearls).

Fresh Sparkling Dragon Fruit with Pearls (combines the natural sweetness and refreshing taste of red dragon fruit with pearls). NUTTEA: Lavender Earl Grey Nut Mylk Tea with Nut Cream (vegan; Earl Grey Nut Mylk Tea infused with top-graded France lavender with NUTTEA signature Nut Cream on top).

Lavender Earl Grey Nut Mylk with Nut Cream (vegan; Earl Grey Nut Mylk infused with top-graded France lavender with NUTTEA signature Nut Cream on top). Pampanga’s Cuisine: taho de leche (sweetened silken tofu, with black boba pearls, white sago pearls, and brown sugar syrup with homemade leche flan (crème caramel).

taho de leche (sweetened silken tofu, with black pearls, white sago pearls, and brown sugar syrup with homemade leche flan (crème caramel). Perchance: Drink TBA.

Drink TBA. Tea Drop Cafe: Hojicha Ice Cream (roasted green tea blended with rich ice cream and milk. Served with or without pearls).

Check out the Vancouver Bubble Tea Passport’s website to view the full list of BOGO offers.

Vancouver Bubble Tea Passport

When: August 1 to 14

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Passport available to purchase online