Drink up, Vancouver! Wine sales will be expanded at grocery stores

A motion to make buying wine easier in Vancouver has passed unanimously at City council on Wednesday afternoon.

It will now allow Vancouver to remove the existing “store-within-a-store” model that a few stores had in place, and align with a model that cities like Coquitlam, Langley, and North Vancouver have in place.

#VanCityCouncil approves motion on agenda item 6 – Updating Guidelines to Allow for Wine-on-Shelf Sales in Vancouver Grocery Stores (Members’ Motion B3), unanimously. — Vancouver City Clerk (@VanCityClerk) April 12, 2023

Basically, you can take the wine to the till, show your ID, and pay for it through the cashier instead of being forced to buy it in one spot and your other grocery items somewhere else.

This is a developing story.

With files from Nikitha Martins