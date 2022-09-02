Ken Sim's ABC Vancouver party promises to permanently allow liquor in parks

A majority composition of Vancouver Park Board commissioners under Ken Sim’s ABC Vancouver party would end the seasonal legal uncertainty of alcohol consumption in public parks, and instead make it a permanent, year-round regulation.

Currently, alcohol consumption in public parks is legal at select public parks across Vancouver — and only certain areas of these public parks are designated areas for consumption.

Summer 2022 marked the second consecutive summer of the Park Board’s pilot program of legalized drinking in public parks. Between June 3 and October 16 this year, legal alcohol consumption is permitted at 22 parks, but with the restrictions of no consumption in areas that are within 20 metres from a playground, school, or natural areas, and within five metres from a pool or water park.

ABC will grow this into a permanent program by expanding the number of parks to 73 — the same number of parks with public washrooms and garbage disposal facilities.

“For the last two summers, residents have been able to consume alcoholic beverages at certain Vancouver parks. That pilot has been so successful that we will be permanently allowing alcohol consumption at all parks with adequate facilities,” said Scott Jensen, a Park Board candidate for ABC, in a statement today.

“It is a waste of Park Board resources to be ticketing the behaviour of responsible adults. It should not be a crime for somebody to enjoy a beer or wine with their picnic.”

As well, ABC is vowing to initiate a new “supervised” pilot project of allowing legal alcohol at beaches.

They are also looking to reallocate more Park Board resources towards the maintenance of improving parks and beaches.

Other municipal governments in the region have also been legalizing alcohol consumption in their parks.

ABC is running a total of six candidates to fill the seven seats in the Park Board’s elected body. It is tied with Colleen Hardwick’s TEAM For A Livable Vancouver for the most number of Park Board candidates of any major party.

Sim previously promised to abolish the elected Park Board commissioners and transfer their responsibilities to Vancouver City Council, but he has since rewinded on this position, instead looking to improve the Park Board from within.