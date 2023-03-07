Vancouver patio season set to pop off as City makes temporary regulations permanent

The future of patios in Vancouver is looking more certain now.

After the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City brought in the Temporary Expedited Patio Program (TEPP), launched in June 2020. It was a way to support struggling restaurants during strict indoor dining restrictions. And locals loved being able to safely social distance while enjoying food and beverages en plein air.

Following its repeated proven success and popularity with both businesses and the general public, the City made the program permanent, but previously approved temporary zoning regulations that included liquor manufacturer patios and extended temporary regulations were set to end by March 31, 2023.

Now, on Tuesday, March 7, Vancouver City Council is set to amend zoning and development bylaw No. 3575 regarding patios.

After a public hearing on February 14, 2023, the City Council resolved to change the bylaw to make “temporary regulations permanent for patios for businesses on private property.”

The amendments will allow patios on private property for a small subset of businesses:

Cabarets

Cultural and recreational clubs

Retail stores

Restaurants

Neighbourhood grocery stores

Neighbourhood public houses

Grocery or drug stores

Now, the bylaw will come into force and take effect on the day it’s enacted, which is expected to be Tuesday, March 7.

Where will you be sipping this patio season?

With files from Daily Hive Staff.