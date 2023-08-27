10 amazing arts events to check out around Vancouver in September

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A new month means a new batch of amazing arts events to discover!

From Fringe to Banksyland, The Throwback and more, here are 10 great arts events to check out around Vancouver in September.

What: Call up your art friends because a huge Banksy exhibit is coming to Vancouver and it looks like one heck of an experience.

The Banksyland exhibit will feature more than 80 pieces and installations, including “original and studio works, salvaged street artworks, and never-before-seen immersive installations at a secret location in central Vancouver.”

When: September 29 to October 8, 2023

Time: Various time slots

Where: The location will be revealed to ticket holders one to two weeks prior to the event

Cost: $22 for a student, $29 for GA, and $59 for VIP. Purchase online

What: The second annual stɑl̓əw̓ Pow Wow, presented by stɑl̓əw̓ Arts and Cultural Society, is a huge Indigenous gathering of dance, song, and family celebration.

The immersive three-day cultural experience will feature pow-wow drum groups and dance competitions, Indigenous vendors, live entertainment, and more.

When: September 15 to 17, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: $10 for daily pass, $20 for weekend pass, and free for children 5 and under.

Broadway Across Canada – Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations What: Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations is a brand new musical about the acclaimed group’s rise from their beginnings in Detroit to their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The Tony Award-winning musical is a story about brotherhood, loyalty, and personal and political conflicts during a decade of civil unrest in the United States. Expect to hear plenty of hits like “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone.” When: September 12 to 17, 2023

Time: 8 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), 2 pm (Saturday), 2 pm and 7:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online The Throwback What: Some of history’s greatest artists will be paid tribute at a new art exhibit opening in Vancouver this fall. Art Rapture’s The Throwback is an immersive art experience on Saturday, September 23, featuring works by 16 acclaimed artists. There will also be a thrilling art party that begins at 6 pm and lasts late into the night. Get ready to dance to live music by DJ Pablo, Stephen Lecky, and The Phonograff. When: September 23, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Exhibition), 6 pm to late (Art Party)

Where: Ironworks building, located at 235 Alexander Street

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Compania Rocio Molina’s Caida Del Cielo (Fallen from Heaven) from Spain combines punk and modern flamenco in one spectacular, and currently rave-reviewed show.

Molina’s mastery of contrast will be on full showcase during the show, moving in thunder and stillness while being accompanied by four male musicians

When: September 27 to 30, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Goldcorp Centre for the Arts – 149 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The popular Vancouver Fringe Festival features over 85 acts this year, with comedy, dance, storytelling, and online performances to discover from award-winning artists.

The festival will also feature nightly entertainment in the popular Fringe Bar, including trivia challenges, drag performances, and live music Balkan Shmalkan, DJ O Show, The Wavebirds and more.

When: September 7 to 17, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Vancouver

Cost: $15. All attendees are also required to purchase a one-time yearly Festival Membership for $10. Purchase online

What: Kyrst Hogan (aka Burgundy Brixx) has wowed audiences in Vancouver and around the world with her musical, theatrical and cabaret-style entertainment since 2008. She was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in May of 2021, and now her community is coming together to raise funds for her cancer battle.

Boobies for Burgundy features burlesque performances, live music, and more surprises. All proceeds will be donated directly to Hogan to help offset costs while she recovers from ongoing treatments.

When: September 9, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 E Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $25-$45 plus fees, purchase online

What: Scotiabank’s Dance Centre Open House features a wide variety of free classes, demos, and events. Get your feet moving with ballet, Afrobeats, flamenco and contemporary styles. Participating companies include Flamenco Rosario, Anderson Performance Clinic, TomoeArts, Voirelia Dance Hub, and more to be announced.

When: September 16, 2023

Time: TBA

Where: Scotiabank Dance Centre – 677 Davie Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: BC Culture Days is an annual series of free and interactive creative events hosted by artists and cultural organizations across the province. This year’s three-week-long celebration invites participants to creatively explore and artistically express themselves through workshops, live shows, and more.

When: September 22 to October 15, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: The Nikkei Matsuri festival is a massive celebration of Japanese arts, culture and heritage at the Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre on Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3.

Guests of the annual cultural celebration will enjoy live performances, food trucks, and more. And new for this year is a pre-festival celebration on Friday, September 1.

When: September 1 to 3, 2023

Time: 5 to 10 pm (Friday), 11 am to 7 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre — 6688 Southoaks Crescent, Burnaby

Cost: $8 in advance, $10 at the door. Free for NNMCC members, children and youth 17 years old and younger, and seniors over 65. Admission is also free for all guests between 6 and 7 pm.