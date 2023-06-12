A huge Banksy exhibit is coming to Vancouver and it looks out of this world

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Call up your art friends because a huge Banksy exhibit is coming to Vancouver and it looks like one heck of an experience.

The Banksyland exhibit will feature more than 80 pieces and installations, including “original and studio works, salvaged street artworks, and never-before-seen immersive installations at a secret location in central Vancouver.”

The location of the exhibit will be announced to ticket holders only one to two weeks before opening, so this sure sounds like a unique experience!

Ticket holders can spend as much time as they want during open hours after their stated entry time on the day of their visit.

Photos are allowed and even encouraged, so be sure to capture as much of this exclusive exhibit as you can. You never know when you’ll get the next chance to be up close and personal with an original Banksy piece!

The exhibit will be open for just three days in Vancouver, opening on October 29 and running until September 1.

Tickets can be found here, with general admission going for $29, a VIP experience at $59, and $22 for a student.

Banksyland Vancouver

Where: The location will be revealed to ticket holders one to two weeks prior to the event

When: October 29 to September 1

Cost: $22 for a student, $29 for GA, and $59 for VIP