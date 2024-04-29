10 amazing Vancouver arts events to check out in May

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Thu, April 25, 7:30pm
Royal City Musical Theatre presents Mary Poppins the Broadway Musical at the Massey Theatre April 25 to May 12
From stages to galleries to all the unique spaces in between, here are 10 great arts events to check out in Metro Vancouver this May, including Surrey SPARK Stages, Guys & Dolls, and more.
Jann Arden & Rick Mercer: The Will They or Won’t They Tour
What: Canadian entertainment icons Jann Arden & Rick Mercer are on the road for The Will They or Won’t They Tour. The show promises to be full of laughter and stories while Arden and Mercer engage in a “freewheeling, unscripted, and unrestrained discussion.”
When: May 27, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: The Centre in Vancouver — 777 Homer Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Rooted Here: Woven from the Land at Vancouver Art Gallery
What: The Vancouver Art Gallery presents Rooted Here: Woven from the Land, a celebration of prominent local Salish weavers qʷənat, Angela George (səlilwətaɬ/Tsleil-Waututh); Chepximiya Siyam’ Chief Janice George (Sḵwx̱wú7mesh/Squamish); Skwetsimeltxw Willard “Buddy” Joseph (Sḵwx̱wú7mesh/Squamish); and Qwasen, Debra Sparrow (xʷməθkʷəy̓əm/Musqueam).
The exhibition explores each artist’s extensive career, uncovers the history of Salish weaving, and provides a look into the role each artist has played in designing the Vancouver Art Gallery’s new building.
When: Now until May 12, 2024 (closed Tuesdays)
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Admission: $29, free for ages 18 and under, gallery members, and caregivers. Book online
The Lifespan of a Fact
What: The Vancouver premiere of The Lifespan of a Fact is presented by Kindred Theatre at Studio 16. Set in the world of non-fiction publishing, the comedic showdown between truth and fact stars Ben Immanuel, Loretta Walsh, and Tal Shulman.
The Lifespan of a Fact is directed by Jennifer Clement, set designed by Interior Designer Peter Wilds, and is based on the book by John D’Agata and Jim Fingal.
When: May 2 to 5, May 7 to 12 2024
Time: 7:30 pm (2 pm matinees on Sundays)
Where: Studio 16 – 1555 West 7th Avenue, Vancouver
Tickets: $25-$45, purchase online
I Know Your Secret
What: Some Assembly Theatre Company presents I Know Your Secret, a theatrical psychological thriller that explores themes of social influence and the dangers of social media. The production also features comedic elements and original music and was created by a diverse cast of Metro Vancouver youth along with playwright and director Valerie Methot.
When: May 3 and 4, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Roundhouse Community Arts and Recreation Centre — 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver
Tickets: Free, register online
Surrey SPARK Stages – Performing Arts for Kids
What: Surrey Civic Theatres presents a weekend of exciting theatre performances and activities for children and families. Surrey SPARK Stages features shows on tour from Australia, Ireland, New Orleans, Alberta, and Quebec. People of all ages will love seeing a stunning glow-in-the-dark performance, musical and dance shows, and more.
When: May 24 to 26, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Surrey Arts Centre — 13750 88 Avenue, Surrey
Tickets: Various, purchase online
West Vancouver Community Cultural Fest
What: The 2024 West Vancouver Community Cultural Fest takes place from June 2 to 3. The free festival program includes live performances, a kids’ zone, art stations, and, of course, delicious eats and drinks. Guests can stop by the International Lounge to try mouthwatering flavours from around the world in a licensed venue.
When: May 31 to June 1, 2024
Time: 4 to 9:30 pm (Friday), 11 am to 9:30 pm (Saturday)
Where: Ambleside Park – 1150 Marine Drive, West Vancouver
Admission: Free
The Show at Emily Carr University of Art + Design
What: This show is a hybrid exhibition of over 300 of Emily Carr’s art, media, and design graduates. Works on display during the free event include fine arts, photography and film, animation, industrial design, and illustration. Visitors can explore the showcased pieces in person at the East Vancouver campus and online.
When: May 9 (opening night), May 10 to 23, 2024. Closed on May 22 for Victoria Day
Time: 6 to 11 (opening night), 7:30 am to 11 pm (Monday to Friday), 8 am to 11 pm (Saturday and Sunday)
Where: Emily Carr University of Art + Design – 520 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Femme Festival
What: The Cultch’s Femme Festival celebrates the strength and importance of female-identifying voices. The seventh annual event features concerts, plays, and more from self-identifying female, trans, and non-binary folk.
This year’s festival includes four world premieres, including Fat Joke and Homecoming, which you can still catch performances of in May.
When: Various dates until May 12, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: York Theatre, Vancity Culture Lab, and Cultch Historic Theatre
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Guys & Dolls
What: The Arts Club presents the musical fable of Broadway, Guys & Dolls. Audiences will meet characters like evangelist Sergeant Sarah Brown, small-time crook Nathan Detroit, and high-roller Sky Masterson while hearing classics like “Luck Be a Lady,” “Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” and the title track, “Guys & Dolls.”
When: May 12 to June 30, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage — 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver
Cost: Tickets from $39; purchase online
TJ Festival
What: Celebrating 13 years of cultural diversity, this two-day festival offers an opportunity to connect with the local community over authentic Taiwanese food and enjoy some dynamic live performances.
Enjoy the delicious food while experiencing the live performances on center stage. There will be nonstop entertainment, including a wide variety of dance troupes and music from Sound of Dragon. Along with the local market vendors, there will be free carnival-style games for everyone to enjoy.
When: May 4 and 5, 2024
Time: 11 am to 4 pm
Where: Tian-Jin Temple — 3426 Smith Avenue, Burnaby
Cost: Free
Arts Alive: (re)FOLD/(re)FIT
What: The Burnaby Art Gallery and School District 41 are partnering for the latest Arts Alive, a celebration of students’ diverse interpretations of a theme. (re)FOLD/(re)FIT challenge senior secondary students from Grades 8 to 12 to use paper manipulation to (re)fold or (re)fit wearable art.
When: May 2 (opening reception), May 3 to June 2, 2024
Time: 10 am to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday), 12 to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday)
Where: Burnaby Art Gallery (Lower Gallery) — 6344 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby
Admission: Suggest donation $5