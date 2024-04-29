10 amazing Vancouver arts events to check out in May

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Time to get cultured, Vancouver!

From stages to galleries to all the unique spaces in between, here are 10 great arts events to check out in Metro Vancouver this May, including Surrey SPARK Stages, Guys & Dolls, and more.

What: Canadian entertainment icons Jann Arden & Rick Mercer are on the road for The Will They or Won’t They Tour. The show promises to be full of laughter and stories while Arden and Mercer engage in a “freewheeling, unscripted, and unrestrained discussion.”

When: May 27, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Centre in Vancouver — 777 Homer Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Vancouver Art Gallery presents Rooted Here: Woven from the Land, a celebration of prominent local Salish weavers qʷənat, Angela George (səlilwətaɬ/Tsleil-Waututh); Chepximiya Siyam’ Chief Janice George (Sḵwx̱wú7mesh/Squamish); Skwetsimeltxw Willard “Buddy” Joseph (Sḵwx̱wú7mesh/Squamish); and Qwasen, Debra Sparrow (xʷməθkʷəy̓əm/Musqueam).

The exhibition explores each artist’s extensive career, uncovers the history of Salish weaving, and provides a look into the role each artist has played in designing the Vancouver Art Gallery’s new building.

When: Now until May 12, 2024 (closed Tuesdays)

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Admission: $29, free for ages 18 and under, gallery members, and caregivers. Book online

What: The Vancouver premiere of The Lifespan of a Fact is presented by Kindred Theatre at Studio 16. Set in the world of non-fiction publishing, the comedic showdown between truth and fact stars Ben Immanuel, Loretta Walsh, and Tal Shulman.

The Lifespan of a Fact is directed by Jennifer Clement, set designed by Interior Designer Peter Wilds, and is based on the book by John D’Agata and Jim Fingal.

When: May 2 to 5, May 7 to 12 2024

Time: 7:30 pm (2 pm matinees on Sundays)

Where: Studio 16 – 1555 West 7th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $25-$45, purchase online

What: Some Assembly Theatre Company presents I Know Your Secret, a theatrical psychological thriller that explores themes of social influence and the dangers of social media. The production also features comedic elements and original music and was created by a diverse cast of Metro Vancouver youth along with playwright and director Valerie Methot.

When: May 3 and 4, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Roundhouse Community Arts and Recreation Centre — 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Tickets: Free, register online