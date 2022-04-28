Burnaby Village Museum celebrates 50 years of taking visitors back in time

A popular destination for families and history aficionados in Metro Vancouver is celebrating its 50th anniversary starting next month.

Burnaby Village Museum is reopening for its summer season on May 7 and longtime visitors and new guests will discover a variety of new exhibits, entertainment, and activities to enjoy.

“We’re very excited about our anniversary celebrations and hope that Burnaby residents and visitors from all over will celebrate with us,” said Deborah Tuyttens, the museum’s cultural heritage manager, in a release. “It’s a great time to look back at the village’s history, but it’s also a great time to look forward.”

The beloved open-air historical attraction transports people back in time and lets them experience life in a 1920s village, complete with heritage and recreated buildings and staff dressed in the period’s fashion.

Burnaby Village Museum has added a number of new additions to commemorate its opening to the public for its first full year in 1972. They include new exhibits We are 50: Explore the Unexpected, which will spotlight objects rarely seen by visitors, and Kids Conservation Lab, where young guests can discover how to be a museum conservator.

There will be special 50th-anniversary giveaways available at both of the museum’s gates during opening weekend, and visitors can also pick up a scavenger hunt activity upon entry to help them explore conservation projects of all sizes throughout the 10-acre site.

Guests can also learn the history of the Burnaby Village Museum’s buildings through photographs and anniversary banners. You’ll also want to keep an eye out for the life-sized arch installations created by local artists that will be unveiled in late May.

Of course, no trip to the 1920s village is complete without a ride on The C. W. Parker Carousel. Explore the carousel gallery and uncover the over 100-year-old history of this fairground treasure. Then stop by the carousel gift shop to pick up a copy of the new coffee table book, Our Stories at 50: Fifty Years at the Burnaby Village Museum.

“For 50 years, the museum has offered the community a chance to experience and learn about the history of Burnaby, and I’m pleased that the museum continues to provide this important service to everyone,” said Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley in a statement. “I congratulate all the staff, volunteers, and the community on this milestone and thank them for helping us preserve and celebrate our past.”

Burnaby Village Museum announced that a community celebration day will be held on Monday, May 23, with live music, activities, and speeches starting at 2 pm. And beginning the day after on Tuesday, May 24, visitors can register and participate in a guided walking tour of the museum on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 2 pm.

When: Tuesday to Sunday plus statutory holidays from May 7 to September 5, 2022

Time: 11 am to 4:30 pm

Where: Burnaby Village Museum – 6501 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Admission: Free, carousel rides $2.65