Live Nation offering $25 tickets for Backstreet Boys, Shania Twain and 3,700 more concerts

Concert goers rejoice! Live Nation is giving you a chance to get cheap concert tickets to see your fave artists.

From May 4 to 10, the entertainment company is selling tickets for over 3,700 shows for just $25.

Yes, you read that right. You can grab seats to see the Backstreet Boys, Shania Twain, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Wu-Tang Clan, and more at the discounted price.

$25 all-in tickets! 3,700 shows! All your favorite artists! #ConcertWeek goes on sale 5/4 at 10am ET! Get details here https://t.co/rDocwtSqJP pic.twitter.com/tWgXpw15sX — Live Nation (@LiveNation) April 28, 2022

The ticket offer includes performances in clubs, theatres, amphitheaters, arenas, and stadiums.

It’s all part of Live Nation’s annual Concert Week, emphasis on week. The deal is available for one week only while supplies last, so run, don’t walk to your nearest electronic device.

Ticket sales begin May 4 at 10 am EST/7 am PST and end on May 10. You can grab tickets here and see the full list of concerts here.