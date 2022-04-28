EventsConcerts

Live Nation offering $25 tickets for Backstreet Boys, Shania Twain and 3,700 more concerts

Isabelle Docto
Isabelle Docto
|
Apr 28 2022, 7:21 pm
Live Nation offering $25 tickets for Backstreet Boys, Shania Twain and 3,700 more concerts
Brian Friedman/Shutterstock
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Celebrate Earth Month at the Shipyards with E-bike Demos and Kids on Wheels!

Sat, April 30, 11:00am

Celebrate Earth Month at the Shipyards with E-bike Demos and Kids on Wheels!
Latin Rollerskating Night

Sat, April 30, 6:00pm

Latin Rollerskating Night
Cinco De Mayo Party

Thu, May 5, 10:00pm

Cinco De Mayo Party
Mother's Day Weekend Warehouse Sale

Fri, May 6, 11:00am

Mother's Day Weekend Warehouse Sale

Concert goers rejoice! Live Nation is giving you a chance to get cheap concert tickets to see your fave artists.

From May 4 to 10, the entertainment company is selling tickets for over 3,700 shows for just $25.

Yes, you read that right. You can grab seats to see the Backstreet Boys, Shania Twain, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Wu-Tang Clan, and more at the discounted price.

The ticket offer includes performances in clubs, theatres, amphitheaters, arenas, and stadiums.

It’s all part of Live Nation’s annual Concert Week, emphasis on week. The deal is available for one week only while supplies last, so run, don’t walk to your nearest electronic device.

Ticket sales begin May 4 at 10 am EST/7 am PST and end on May 10. You can grab tickets here and see the full list of concerts here.

Isabelle DoctoIsabelle Docto
+ Listed
+ Concerts
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT