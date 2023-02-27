Curtain Call: 10 Vancouver arts shows to check out in March

Arts make the heart feel good!

Enjoy some new experiences with our rundown of 10 great arts events to check out in Vancouver in March, including Broadway Across Canada’s Anastasia, The Wrong Bashir, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to visit our Listed section.

What: Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is a sensory extravaganza that will feature over 300 of the post-Impressionist artist’s finest works projected onto tall walls and expansive floors, including iconic works such as Starry Night and Sunflowers.

When: Now until March 5, 2023

Time: Sunday to Thursday, 10 am to 8 pm; Friday and Saturday, 10 am to 9 pm

Where: Agriplex at Cloverdale Fairgrounds — 17798 62nd Avenue, Surrey, BC

Tickets: Starting at $31.99 for adults, $23.99 for children ages 5 to 15, plus ticketing fees. Purchase online

What: Pi Provocateurs presents Black Space Jam (BSJ), a live performance showcase featuring local and international artists of African Descent. The month’s theme is cultural renaissance and the event will include dance, spoken word, standup comedy, music, and a live DJ. There will also be a variety of culturally relevant vendors selling locally made goods.

BSJ will also offer guests a chance to mingle, party, and socialize with the participating artists at Biltmore Cabaret.

When: March 3, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm, Event from 8 to 11 pm

Where: The Biltmore Cabaret — 2755 Prince Edward Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $15 to $20 plus fees. Purchase tickets online

What: Beehive is a trip through the 1960s with over 30 songs from the decade’s favourite female artists, including Janis Joplin, the Supremes, Aretha Franklin, and more. The show is described as a celebration of the influence that women had on the evolution of music as well as on equality during the pivotal period.

When: Now until March 11, 2023 (no show on March 8)

Time: 8 pm (plus 2 pm on March 4)

Where: Deep Cove Shaw Theatre — 4360 Gallant Avenue, North Vancouver

Cost: $26 to $29 plus fees. Purchase tickets online

What: The musical Anastasia is coming to Vancouver from March 7 to 12 at Queen Elizabeth Theatre. The dazzling show transports the audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

When: March 7 to 12, 2023

Time: 8 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), 2:30 pm on Saturday and Sunday, and 7:30 pm Sunday

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: Pi Theatre presents Black & Rural, the story of a lone Black country woman struggling to resist the monolith of what matters to Black lives. Shayna Jones weaves a story of vulnerability, quiet triumph, and striking humanity from dozens of real-life interviews with Black people from Canada’s countryside.

When: March 31 to April 15, 2023

Time: 8 pm (plus 2 pm on Saturdays)

Where: Pacific Theatre — 1440 West 12th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $37.50, purchase tickets online

What: Kate Hamill’s Sense and Sensibility, based on the iconic novel by Jane Austen, tells the tale of the Dashwood sisters, Marianne and Elinor. The audience will enjoy witticisms, romance, and bold theatricality as the sisters experience the sudden loss of their family fortune.

When: March 2 to April 2, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage — 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: From $35, purchase tickets online

What: The Wrong Bashir introduces the audience to Bashir Ladha, who has been chosen to take on an important religious position. His parents have accepted the role on his behalf, but conflict artists over the wayward philosophy major’s reaction to his appointment. A Flying Start Play produced in association with the Firehall Arts Centre and Vancouver Asian Canadian Theatre.

When: March 2 to March 12, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Firehall Arts Centre — 280 East Cordova Street, Vancouver

Cost: $25-$35 plus fees. Purchase tickets online

What: A romcom featuring Keaton Chu, a Chinese Canadian kindergarten teacher who inherits a farm from his deceased parents, and Joe McKinley, a Japanese Irish Canadian produce wholesaler and bar star. The world premiere of My Little Tomato explores historical familial, cultural and relationship issues while showing that love is possible even with dirty rotten tomatoes in the picture.

When: March 9 to 19, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm (plus 2 pm on March 12, 18 and 19)

Where: Historic Theatre, Vancity Culture Lab — 1895 Venables Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $25, purchase online

What: As We Rise is an exhibition organized by Aperture and curated by Elliott Ramsey. The photography exhibit at The Polygon Gallery showcases more than 100 photographs from the Wedge Collection, Canada’s largest privately owned collection committed to championing Black artists.

Discover images chosen from Aperture’s recently published book of the same name, including photographs from African diasporic culture from both sides of the Atlantic.

When: Wednesday to Sunday until May 14, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (open until 8 pm on Thursdays)

Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Admission: By donation

What: The last of the Red Hot Lovers by iconic playwright Neil Simon introduces the audience to a happily married successful businessman and father of three going through a midlife crisis. Barney Cashman has realized that his entire life can be described by the word “nice,” and that isn’t good enough anymore.

When: March 17 and 18, 2023 (Surrey), March 24 to 26, and March 29 to April 1 (New Westminster)

Time: Various times

Where: Surrey Arts Centre — 13750 88 Avenue, Surrey; Anvil Centre — 777 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Cost: Various prices. Purchase tickets online