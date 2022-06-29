Time to get some theatre, dance, and music into your life!

From Opera in the Park to Kill The Ripper, Robin Hood, and more, here are 10 great Vancouver arts events to check out in July.

What: Vancouver Opera and the City of Burnaby are hosting the inaugural Opera in the Park on Sunday, July 17 at Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park. The family-friendly event is titled Opera in the Movies and will be an operatic journey through the music of Hollywood hits.

The fun begins at 1 pm with pre-show activities for the whole family. Opera in the Movies begins at 7:30 pm and will include instantly recognizable selections from films ranging from The Godfather, The Simpsons, and Mission Impossible.

When: July 17, 2022

Time: 1 pm (pre-show family activities), 7:30 pm (Opera in the Movies concert)

Where: Deer Lake Park — 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Tickets: Free, seating is first-come-first-served

What: The 12th annual Indian Summer Festival features a multitude of events, artists, and performances around the city. The theme for this year’s festival is Inner/Outer Climates and features a Grammy Award-winning musician, a boundary-pushing dance performance, award-winning filmmakers, and more

When: July 7 to 16, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: The 34th annual Dancing on the Edge Festival features over 30 online and live stage performances by top artists from across the country. This year’s festival features recorded online performances and live shows, premieres of dance films, dance discussions, and more.

When: July 7 to 16, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual and in-person performances at various venues

Tickets: Pay-what-you-wish from $15 to $35 online and offsite outdoor free performances

What: Bard on the Beach, one of Canada’s largest not-for-profit, professional Shakespeare festivals. Presented in a magnificent setting on the waterfront in Vancouver’s Vanier Park, the festival offers Shakespeare’s plays, related dramas, and several special events on the BMO Mainstage and the Howard Family Stage from June through September. The lineup this year includes A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Harlem Duet, and Romeo and Juliet.

When: Now until September 24, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Geekenders’ brand new original production, Kill The Ripper, was written by resident playwright Fairlith Harvey and features female-led stage combat troupe Affair of Honor. The play promises gorgeous period costuming, thrilling fight sequences, and loads of dark humour.

When:

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Rio Theatre — 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 in advance online, $30 at the door

What: What the Buddha Never Taught is a musical exploration of the western encounter with Buddhism. The rock opera by Martin T. Adam is based on the book by Tim Ward and is set in a fictional international monastery. Featuring live music by Sarnath Rainbow.

When:

Time: 7:30 pm plus matinee performances available.

Where: ​Jericho Arts Centre – 1675 Discovery Street Vancouver

Tickets: $30 plus fees, purchase online

What: Lakeside Players presents the timeless tale of Robin Hood and his merry men. The family-friendly adaptation is hosted by Presentation House Theatre and will run outdoors rain or shine.

When:

Time: Various times

Where: 333 Chesterfield Avenue, North Vancouver

Tickets: $15, $18 or $22, purchase online

What: Theatre Under the Stars’ (TUTS) 2022 season and 81st year at the Malkin Bowl will feature stunning musical productions of Something Rotten! and We Will Rock You. The shows will run alternate evenings from July 2 to August 27.

When: July 2 to August 27, 2022 (Performances alternate evenings)

Time: 8 pm, except on Fireworks Nights (July 23, 27, and 30) when shows begin at 7 pm

Where: Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park – 610 Pipeline Road

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Anything Goes is a seven-time Tony Award winner that features numerous Cole Porter hits including “You’re the Top,” “It’s De-Lovely,” and “Anything Goes.” The production on the Mainstage at the Surrey Arts Centre is presented by Fraser Valley Musical Theatre.

When:

Time: Various times

Where: Mainstage at Surrey Arts Centre – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: Starting at $20, purchase online

What: Scotiabank Dance Centre hosts a triple bill showcasing new works by Erika Mitsuhashi, Francesca Frewer, and Alexa Mardon. Each piece is at different stages of completion and the audience is invited to experience the work in a unique context.

When:

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: Scotiabank Dance Centre – 677 Davie Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $15, purchase online