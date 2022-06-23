Get your cameras ready, because you’ll soon be able to explore one of Vancouver’s most beautiful concert halls.

Vancouver Civic Theatres (VCT) will be hosting free guided tours of the Orpheum theatre this summer starting on Saturday, July 9.

The event is presented in partnership with the Downtown Vancouver BIA and the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame and will be sure to delight music fans, architecture enthusiasts, and history buffs.

Built in 1927, the Orpheum has hosted thousands of international musicians and live events. It is also home to the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra.

The building was designed by world-renowned architect Marcus Priteca, who designed 220 theatres across the continent during the era. The Orpheum is considered one of his most treasured projects.

The designated National Heritage Site is filled with beautiful details including gold leaf, intricate ceilings, grand staircases, and over 145 crystal chandeliers.

Free guided tours of the Orpheum will be led by the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame and will last roughly 90 minutes. Along the way, you’ll hear secrets of its history including a tale of how Frank Sinatra was almost being kicked out of the theatre for breaking lights in the dressing room while practicing his golf swing.

If you want to learn more about one of Vancouver’s finest venues, this summer tour is for you. Just make note that as the guided tour is happening in an operating theatre, some sections may be inaccessible.

Reservations can be made online, though walk-up attendees will be accepted as long as there is space.

When: Various dates from July 9 to September 24, 2022

Time: 11 am

Where: Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online