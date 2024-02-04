10 amazing Vancouver arts events to check out in February

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Here are our picks of 10 great arts events to check out in Vancouver in February. Chinatown Nights: Enter The Dragon, Winter Arts Festival, and more.

What: The popular Vancouver Mural Festival (VMF) event returns from February 22 to 27 for its fourth year in a row, with public spaces across downtown being transformed into interactive, open-air galleries.

There will also be special programming, including a Curator Talk and the return of Blanketing The City: Lighting the Way.

When: February 22 to 27, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events

What: Vancouver Opera presents Don Pasquale, Gaetano Donizetti’s acclaimed comedy about young love, inter-generational jealousy and reconciliation, at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. The production stars Gregory Dahl as Pasquale, Elizabeth Polese as Norina, and Josh Lovell as Ernesto.

Don Pasquale is headed by costume/set designer André Barbe and stage director/choreographer Renaud Doucet and features Jacques Lacombe as conductor.

When: February 10, 15 and 18, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm (February 10 and 15), 2 pm (February 18)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online