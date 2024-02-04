10 amazing Vancouver arts events to check out in February

Treat yourself to an artful experience!
Here are our picks of 10 great arts events to check out in Vancouver in February. Chinatown Nights: Enter The Dragon, Winter Arts Festival, and more.
Winter Arts Festival Vancouver 2024
What: The popular Vancouver Mural Festival (VMF) event returns from February 22 to 27 for its fourth year in a row, with public spaces across downtown being transformed into interactive, open-air galleries.
There will also be special programming, including a Curator Talk and the return of Blanketing The City: Lighting the Way.
When: February 22 to 27, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Cost: Free and ticketed events
Vancouver Opera’s Don Pasquale
What: Vancouver Opera presents Don Pasquale, Gaetano Donizetti’s acclaimed comedy about young love, inter-generational jealousy and reconciliation, at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. The production stars Gregory Dahl as Pasquale, Elizabeth Polese as Norina, and Josh Lovell as Ernesto.
Don Pasquale is headed by costume/set designer André Barbe and stage director/choreographer Renaud Doucet and features Jacques Lacombe as conductor.
When: February 10, 15 and 18, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm (February 10 and 15), 2 pm (February 18)
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Matriarchs Uprising Festival
What: The sixth annual Matriarchs Uprising Festival features a mix of live, on-demand, and community events that celebrate contemporary dance by Indigenous women artists. This year’s festival is themed Noojimo’idizo — she cures herself — and features dance performances, short video works, workshops, and Talking Truths Circle Conversations.
When: February 19 to 24, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Streaming online and at The Dance Centre at Scotiabank Dance Centre – 677 Davie Street, Vancouver
Cost: Pay-what-you-can, register online
Vancouver Winter Pride Festival 2024
What: Wintertime is heating up around the city in February as the Vancouver Winter Pride Festival returns bigger and better than ever.
Attendees can look forward to exciting and interactive events that build community while celebrating the diversity within the region’s 2SLGBTQIA+ community. Events also feature free and low-cost admission to ensure everyone can enjoy the festivities.
When: February 2 to 24, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Cost: Free and ticketed events. Tickets and full details can be found here.
Love You Weirdo at Slice of Life Gallery
What: Vancouver’s wrestling star Ravenous Randy Myers is hitting the canvas hard, but it’s not in preparation for their next hard-hitting match. Instead, Myers is gearing up for the opening of their first art exhibit Love You Weirdo at Slice of Life Gallery from February 22 to 25.
Myers has used a variety of mediums for their artwork. For the Love You Weirdo exhibit at Slice of Life, they will be showcasing mostly acrylic on canvas pieces as well as paint markers and needle-felt projects made of wool.
When: February 22 to 25, 2025
Time: Various times (opening night from 7 to 11 pm)
Where: Slice of Life Gallery – 1636 Venables Street, Vancouver
Admission: By donation
The Flame: Lunar New Year Edition
What: Gateway Theatre hosts a special performance of Vancouver’s The Flame storytelling series. Award-winning actor and host Deborah Williams invites local storytellers to share true tales that celebrate the themes of the Lunar New Year. The evening will also feature live music along with the “True Stories Told by People Who Lived Them.”
When: February 10, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Gateway Theatre – 6500 Gilbert Road, Richmond
Tickets: $25. Purchase online
Burlesque Duos at the Rio Theatre
What: Burlesque Duos is an annual East Vancouver Valentine’s Day tradition that celebrates partnership and creativity on the day of love. The event pairs up renowned burlesque dancers to perform memorable duets at the Rio Theatre.
Starring Scarlet Delirium and La Dame Derrière, April O’Peel and Ruthe Ordare, Holly Graphic and Vita Devour, and Faye Havoc and Dae LeeGrind.
When: February 14, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Rio Theatre — 1660 E Broadway, Vancouver
Cost: Starting at $30 online, $35 at the door, purchase online
Juliet: A Revenge Comedy
What: Juliet: A Revenge Comedy by Pippa Mackie and Ryan Gladstone is an award-winning comedy that sees the title character embark on a literary adventure. Starring Lili Beaudoin, Carly Pokoradi, and Gladstone, Juliet: A Revenge Comedy was selected as the Pick of the Fringe at the Vancouver Fringe.
When: Various dates February 8 to 18, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: The Cultch Historic Theatre — 1895 Venables Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various prices, purchase Juliet: A Revenge Comedy
MOA Unmasked: Afrofuturism and the Black Speculative Arts Movement
What: The Museum of Anthropology commemorates Black History Month by hosting a tour with curator Nuno Porto and Ethọ́s Lab creative directors Jazz Groden-Gilchrist and Olúwáṣọlá Kẹ́hìndé Olówó-Aké.
MOA and Ethọ́s Lab have been working together on a creative arts and science project with the support of UBC’s Community University Engagement Support Fund, and tour guests will go behind the scenes of the collaboration.
When: February 15 and 16, 2024
Time: 7 pm (Thursday), 4:30 pm (Friday)
Where: Museum of Anthropology — 6393 NW Marine Drive, Vancouver
Cost: $12-$20, purchase online
Chinatown Nights: Enter The Dragon
What: Son of James and Ruby Revel presents Chinatown Nights: Enter The Dragon, a cabaret full of live music, burlesque and more.
The event is hosted by Delta Daggers and features burlesque by Grace Galore, Iggy Tart & Ruby Revel, Monday Blues and Scarlet Delirium. Guests will also enjoy musical performances by Son of James, Elvis Tribute artist Aaron Wong, and DJ Holla Holly.
When: February 16, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Tabu at The Waldorf – 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $45 plus fees, purchase online