The GRAPEST Drag Show on Earth (Because it's at a winery, get it?)

Arts lovers have lots to look forward to in August, including Broadway hits to theatrical festivals.

From Come From Away to Vancouver Mural Fest, Arts Alive Festival and more, here are 10 great arts events to check out around Vancouver.

What: Come From Away is about the true story of a small town in Newfoundland that welcomed the world.

The musical of the extraordinary tale of 7,000 stranded passengers and the townspeople that opened their doors to them has won multiple awards, including a Tony, three Drama Desk Awards, and four Olivier Awards. Come From Away’s original Broadway cast recording was also nominated for a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

When: August 16 to 28, 2022

Time: 8 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), 2 pm (Saturday), 2 pm and 7:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Hidden Wonders is the next edition of Shawn Farquhar’s Cabaret of Wonders, and the acclaimed magic performance is held in a secret location in downtown New Westminster. Shawn is a World Champion of Magic, has performed on Ellen, fooled Las Vegas headliners Penn & Teller twice on Fool Us, and had his magic featured on shows like Fringe, Shut Eye, and X-Files.

When: Various dates in August and September 2022

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Secret location in New Westminster. Guests will be provided with address and password

Tickets: Starting at $50, purchase online

What: The eighth-annual multidisciplinary Vines Art Festival features over 100 visual and performing artists at parks throughout Vancouver as well as accessible online streaming. The festival showcases and nurtures artists that are working toward land, water, and relational justice and features music, dance, drag, storytelling, and more.

When: August 3 to 13, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Admission: Free

What: Vancouver Mural Fest 2022 is happening from August 4 to 14, with a lineup of over 150 visual and performing artists creating unique art and interactive experiences. The 11-day celebration will feature daily block parties, mural tours, and new public artwork to discover across the city.

After you have finished exploring the new artworks, keep the party going by visiting the hub of VMF 2022: City Centre. The Mount Pleasant landmark has been transformed into a community space for art and social connection and will be a hopping spot throughout the festival.

When: August 4 to 14, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events

What: Bard on the Beach is one of Canada’s largest not-for-profit, professional Shakespeare festivals. Presented in a magnificent setting on the waterfront in Vancouver’s Vanier Park, the festival offers Shakespeare plays, related dramas, and several special events on the BMO Mainstage and the Howard Family Stage until September. The lineup this year includes A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Harlem Duet, and Romeo and Juliet.

When: Now until September 24, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Theatre Under the Stars’ (TUTS) 2022 season and 81st year at the Malkin Bowl will feature stunning musical productions of Something Rotten! and We Will Rock You. The shows will run alternate evenings until August 27.

When: Now until August 27, 2022 (performances alternate evenings)

Time: 8 pm, except on Fireworks Nights (July 27 and 30) when shows begin at 7 pm

Where: Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park – 610 Pipeline Road

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: The seventh anniversary of Monsoon Festival of Performing Arts is presented by the South Asian Arts Society and features a variety of in-person and virtual events. Guests will enjoy theatrical and dance performances, workshops, and outdoor celebration in Punjabi Market, and more.

When: Various dates from August 5 to 31, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various, see the full list of events online

What: Arts Club Theatre presents a comedic and heartwarming celebration of family. Made in Italy is an award-winning musical coming-of-age story set in the 1970s starring Francesco Mantini. The second-generation Italian teen struggles to find his place in Jasper, Alberta, and reinvents himself as a crooner and ladies’ man.

When: Various dates from July 28 to August 21, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Granville Island Stage – 1585 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Cost: starting from $39, purchase online

What: Far From the Tree Productions presents a live workshop/stage reading event of Little Women, a brand new adaptation by Joelle Wyminga of the literary classic by Louisa May Alcott.

When: August 18 to 20, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm (plus 2 pm on Saturday)

Where: Pacific Theatre – 1440 W 12 Ave, Vancouver

Cost: $12, purchase online

What: The 27th annual Arts Alive Festival in Downtown Langley is a free, family event that will showcase over 200 visual and performing artists. Stop by to see live music, artists and artisans, a children’s venue and surprise performances throughout the day.

When: August 20, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Fraser Highway between 204 and 206 Street, Langley

Cost: Free