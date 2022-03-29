Curtain Call: 10 Vancouver arts shows to check out in April

Treat yourself to theatre this month by checking out these 10 great Vancouver arts shows in April. Highlights around town include H.M.S. Pinafore, ’da Kink in My Hair, and more.

What: Vancouver Opera presents Gilbert and Sullivan’s classic H.M.S. Pinafore, a comedic tale about forbidden love across class divides and shenanigans that happen on the high seas. Enjoy powerful renditions of songs like “I Am the Captain of the Pinafore,” “Little Buttercup,” and more.

When: April 30, May 5, 7 and 8, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm (April 30, May 5 and 7), 2 pm (May 8)

Where: Chan Centre for Performing Arts — 6265 Crescent Road, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: In Wonderland takes viewers at Gateway Theatre on a magical adventure into Lewis Carroll’s books Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass. The BC premiere is a contemporary retelling by Anna Cummer and directed by Haysam Kadri.

When: Various dates from April 7 to 16, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Gateway Theatre – 6500 Gilbert Road, Richmond

Cost: starting from $29, purchase online

What: Cirque’s Alegría focuses on a once-glorious kingdom that has lost its king and now struggles with an old order and a new movement that yearns for hope and renewal. The performances will take place at the Big Top at Concord Pacific Place.

Viewers can expect jaw-dropping acrobatics, stunning costumes, colourful backdrops, and an enchanting soundtrack.

When: Now until June 5, 2022

Time: Performance times will vary based on the date

Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $65, purchase online.

What: Vancouver Asian Canadian Theatre presents the world premiere of Bad Parent by Ins Choi (Kim’s Convenience). Norah and Charles are trying to figure out parenthood, but they still need to discover who they are in relation to their toddler, to each other, and to the audience. Starring Raugi Yu and Josette Jorge and directed by Meg Roe.

When: Various dates from April 21 to May 1, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Cultch Historic Theatre – 1895 Venables Street, Vancouver

Cost: starting from $26, purchase online

What: Arts Club Theatre presents a musical celebration of women of colour. Head to Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage to hear eight women share their life stories. A joyful, honest and humourous look at the challenges and triumphs in the lives of contemporary black women.

When: Various dates from April 14 to May 15, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: starting from $35, purchase online

What: How The World Began by Catherine Trieschmann tells the story of Susan Pierce, a high school teacher who gets into a conflict about an offhand comment to a student. Soon Susan and the larger community of Plainview find themselves divided and separated by their beliefs. Featuring Ron Reed, Meghan Gardiner, and Evan Rein, and directed by Sarah Rodgers.

When: Now until April 16, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Pacific Theatre – 1440 West 12th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: starting from $15, purchase online

What: Drag on the Drive at Havana on April 2 and 3 is hosted by Xanax ahd Mx.Bukuru, and features a lineup of Vancouver’s favourite performers. Each ticket includes a reservation and a donation to QMUNITY. Food and beverage, tax, and gratuity are not included in the ticket price.

When: April 2 and 3, 2022

Time: 10 am to 3 pm (Saturday), 9 pm to late (Sunday)

Where: Havana -1212 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Cost: $30, reserve online

What: Vancouver Opera and performers from the Yulanda M. Faris Young Artists Program will be performing a series of pop-up performances at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver Airport on April 3. Performances will take place from 1 to 3 pm, and will include some of opera’s most famous duets, arias, trios and quarters, from iconic works like The Magic Flute and Madama Butterfly.

When: April 3, 2022

Time: 1 to 3 pm

Where: McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver Airport — 1000-7899 Templeton Station Road

Cost: Free

What: An immersive audiovisual experience that invites audiences to contemplate themes of belonging, self-alienation and identity formation. Same Difference by Theatre Conspiracy is informed by 12 interviews conducted with immigrants and refugees of diverse geo-political and age groups.

When: April 19 to 23, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Shadbolt Centre for the Arts – 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: starting from $15, purchase online

What: Co.ERASGA Dance Society presents the Spring Edition of their Studio Salon Series. Experience works in progress by Kelly McInnes and Eric Cheung on Friday and then Sophia Sosa and Marco Esccer on Saturday. There will also be an artist talkback after a short excerpt performance.

When: April 29 and 30, 2022

Time: 5 pm

Where: What Lab – 1814 Pandora Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online