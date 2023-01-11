Planning begins for $140 million replacement of Vancouver Aquatic Centre

A partial collapse of the exterior wall near the main entrance of the aging Vancouver Aquatic Centre in March 2022. (Daily Hive)

After the March 2022 collapse of a portion of an exterior wall near the main entrance to Vancouver Aquatic Centre, there has been significantly greater attention to prioritizing the replacement of the aging facility, built in 1974.

This facility was an issue in the 2022 civic election, with voters approving the plebiscite question of permitting the City of Vancouver to borrow $162 million for new and improved community and recreational centres, including $103 million specifically for building a new replacement Vancouver Aquatic Centre.

The municipal government’s draft 2023 budget shows a total of $140 million will be set aside for this project over the 2023-2026 capital plan, including $21 million in 2023 and the remainder in 2026. The budget also includes $16 million for incorporating a significant childcare facility into this new aquatic centre, with a capacity for up to 74 kids.

Planning work for this project begins this year, with design work conducted in 2024 and construction starting in 2026. The project could be built in two phases, starting with the first phase of replacing the features found in the existing aquatic centre.

If all goes as planned, this would be the first new “destination-sized” community centre and/or aquatic centre in Vancouver in about two decades — since the 2009 completion of Hillcrest Community Centre, which was aided by VANOC funding for the facility’s use as the 2010 Olympic curling venue.

Last week, the City began the procurement process for seeking an architectural firm to perform the design and planning work for the new facility. A contractor could be selected this spring.

The new facility would have a total floor area of about 135,000 sq ft, including approximately 125,000 sq ft for the aquatic centre and roughly 10,000 sq ft for the childcare facility. This is about 60,000 sq ft larger than the existing facility, which is roughly 75,000 sq ft.

The new aquatic centre features entail a 50-metre lap pool, diving pool, hot whirlpool, and steam and sauna, which are found in the existing facility, as well as the net gain of a leisure pool. Taking advantage of the 50-metre lap pool, spectator seating areas, and other related spaces would support the hosting of competition events and training activities. The existing facility is currently the only pool within Vancouver capable of hosting competitions.

Other spaces entail fitness areas, multi-purpose rooms, outdoor leisure spaces, and concessions. The building would be designed to a high green building standard, such as Passive House and LEED Gold certifications.

A new facility would also likely see significantly improved integration with its surroundings — the seawall and Sunset Beach Park — compared to the self-contained, bunker-like design of the existing facility.

A previously created master plan for renewing and expanding aquatic facilities across the city suggested the new Vancouver Aquatic Centre could feature a retractable roof, which would open on a seasonal basis to take advantage of the facility’s south-facing location on the water’s edge at the easternmost end of Sunset Beach in the West End.

Although the new Vancouver Aquatic Centre likely will not be ready until the end of this decade, construction could begin this year on a new and expanded Marpole community centre at a cost of roughly $70 million, including a seasonal outdoor aquatic facility, for an opening in 2025.