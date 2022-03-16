Huge chunk of Vancouver Aquatic Centre's front entrance falls off (PHOTOS)

A section of the Vancouver Aquatic Centre’s front entrance overhang fell off sometime between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, and the main doors to the building are closed.

The Vancouver Park Board said the West End facility is still open, but swimmers are asked to enter through the side door near the parking lot.

Pieces of the brown exterior wall fell to the garden below, exposing the metal framework underneath. Park Board staff cordoned off the area with caution tape to prevent pedestrians from walking below the hazardous area.

“The Vancouver Aquatics Centre’s front entrance is currently closed due to a piece of facia that fell near the door,” the Park Board said. “Let’s all be safe; please follow the signs and staff direction on site.”

Just south of Sunset Beach, the Aquatic Centre contains a 50-metre pool, a diving tower, and a small fitness area. The building is 48 years old.

The City of Vancouver has plans to replace the Vancouver Aquatic Centre with a new major destination facility, featuring both large indoor pools and an outdoor pool that takes advantage of the south-facing waterfront location, such as a retractable roof.

This $94-million replacement of the 1974-built Aquatic Centre is the Park Board’s single most expensive project in a $350 million plan to improve pools and beaches. The planning and design of this facility will be integrated with the West End Waterfront Masterplan currently underway.

With files from Daily Hive’s Kenneth Chan