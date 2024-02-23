Sink your teeth into the Vancouver Aquarium's Megalodon Burger
The Vancouver Aquarium has launched a jaw-some new handheld inspired by its new exhibit, Monsters of the Abyss.
It’s called the Megaladon Burger and it’s one monster-sized bite.
It features two Canadian beef patties, melted cheddar cheese, and crispy onion rings among other classic burger favourites, all stacked on a golden brioche bun.
Monsters of the Abyss, which runs from February 9 to September 2, dives into the fascinating world of prehistoric aquatic predators — from the legendary Megalodon to the awe-inspiring Spinosaurus.
Visitors will get to marvel at colossal skeletons and sculptures, engage with interactive displays that bring the past and present to life, and learn fascinating facts through expert-led talks.
Just like the exhibit, you’ll only be able to sink your teeth into this new burger for a limited time.
With files from Katy Brennan
Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok