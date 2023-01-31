It’s been a while since we shared the news that Deutsches Haus Restaurant at the Vancouver Alpen Club would be closing due to a planned redevelopment.

Now, the iconic East Vancouver German restaurant and event destination, which have been operating in this location since 1950 and 1935, respectively, will be participating in a restaurant auction.

The Vancouver Alpen Club is planning to reopen in 2025 to “continue all the traditions and culture of the past 85 years,” but in the meantime, folks interested in picking up some memorabilia and equipment are invited to take a gander at what’s up for auction.

Able Auctions shared all the info for the auction, including descriptions and images of what’s up for grabs.

Items featured in the auction include but are not limited to restaurant equipment, furniture, glassware, office supplies, artwork, antiques, TVs, holiday decor, pianos, and Coca-Cola collectables.

There will be an in-person preview for this auction next week, according to the Able Auctions website. Check out that site for all the additional details.