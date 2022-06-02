Artistic rendering of the new Vancouver Alpen Club at 4875 Victoria Drive. (NSDA Architects/Townline Homes/Vancouver Alpen Club)

The Vancouver Alpen Club is pushing forward with a redevelopment of its 72-year-old building at the northwest corner of the intersection of Victoria Drive and East 33rd Avenue.

A new development permit application submitted by construction management firm Trillium Projects calls for a new 73-foot-tall, six-storey building at the Alpen Club’s property at 4875 Victoria Drive.

Few details are currently available, but the application shows it would incorporate a new replacement space for the Alpen Club on the ground level and a new replacement Deutsches Haus Restaurant at the building’s corner with the intersection.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

Five floors above the ground level will contain rental housing, but the number of units is not indicated.

The proposed total floor area is 90,200 sq ft. There would also be two levels of underground parking.

The redevelopment is being pursued to renew the club’s aging facilities, achieved through a partnership with local developer Townline Homes. The design firm is NSDA Architects.

Much of the property is currently used for surface vehicle parking.

According to the organization’s website, the Alpen Club was founded in 1935 by a group of immigrants from the Alps regions of Germany and Austria, creating a club to celebrate their rich heritage of German culture, customs, and language. It was the only German club that remained open in North America during the Second World War.

Records show the existing building on the site was constructed in 1950. It is a chalet-themed building, containing German restaurant Deutsches Haus, two bookable dining rooms, a 4,000 sq ft ballroom, and a German literature library. This community hub is known for hosting cultural events throughout the year, including FIFA World Cup viewings and its renowned annual Oktoberfest celebrations.

The Alpen Club is currently hosting the “Neverland: An Immersive Peter Ban Inspired Bar” experience through June 26, 2022.