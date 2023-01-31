Burger King reaches "extraordinary agreement" for expansion in Canada

Many fast-food chains have been sharing plans of expanding across Canada recently, and the latest to enter the chat is Burger King.

Thanks to an agreement described as “extraordinary” with Redberry Restaurants, one of Canada’s largest restaurant operators, the famous American hamburger joint will be popping up in more locations.

The group shared today that it would be building more than 150 new Burger King restaurants over the next six years.

Redberry is aiming to launch 23 new locations in 2023 based on this development agreement, and it will be remodelling nearly 65 existing outposts across Canada in the coming years as well.

You may remember Redberry from another big expansion announcement recently.

The company revealed an unprecedented expansion plan for 200 Taco Bell restaurants in Canada, doubling the Mexican-inspired chain’s existing location count in the country.

Redberry will also be opening three new Pizza Hut locations in Alberta this year.