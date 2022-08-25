Disc Golf community helps spirits and frisbees take flight in Vancouver

With warm temperatures sticking around in Vancouver for now but wild weather ahead due to La Niña, now is the best time to get out and enjoy summer to the fullest.

And if you’re looking for a new activity to try while the sun is out, how about trying your hand at disc golf?

Van City United Disc Golf Club (VCU), also known as VanCity Disc Golf, is a community of players that is working to grow the sport throughout the city. And according to a longtime member, there are many benefits to playing.

“There are three big reasons why disc golf has become more relevant today,” said Gagan Singh, community relations representative for VCU in an interview. “Anyone can play together no matter their age, skill level, gender, race, or ability. Family and friends get time together, or you can get some quality alone time.

“Disc golf is also a low-cost sport with no green fees and discs are cheap. Plus it can help improve your health.”

Singh can personally relate to the latter as he discovered the sport during a challenging time in his life.

“I was burned out from work in Toronto, and when I came back, I was mentally and physically mangled. That’s when I found disc golf,” shared Singh. “The sport took me away from my problems and let me reconnect with my inner self and have fun while doing it.

“Disc golf is therapy for the spirit as it naturally gets people outside to enjoy exercise, fresh air, and nature. There is a lot of pain in the world right now and society’s mental health battle is getting worse. Growing disc golf is one simple way we can help make things better.”

Becoming a member of VCU is free and signing up takes less than a minute. All members receive access to education, news, classes and activities, plus insurance coverage for any local events.

Singh also encourages new and longtime players to become a member of the non-profit organization to help leverage its community size to motivate the Vancouver Parks Board to create additional courses throughout the city.

Vancouver is currently home to three disc golf courses: Little Mountain Disc Golf Course at Queen Elizabeth Park, Jericho Hill in West Point Grey, and Quilchena in Shaughnessy. VCU members need their own discs to play, but Singh said that players can use a regular beach frisbee for their first time.

“Queen Elizabeth [Park] is the most popular disc golf course in the Lower Mainland and is great for an after-work decompress session,” added Singh. “Jericho Hill is one of the largest disc golf courses in the Lower Mainland but it’s set to close in five years due to redevelopment. Jericho is a ‘safari’ course where there is no main layout. Just baskets everywhere and you make up your own holes.

“Quilchena is a lively park with 12 holes. Unfortunately, the course wasn’t designed with safety in mind and heavy walking traffic makes it a hazard. With the growth of the sport, and two of the three courses being soon unplayable, we are working with Vancouver Parks Board to create more opportunities.”

Singh is excited about the future of disc golf in Vancouver and encourages everyone to give the sport a try.

“The club’s founders — Shawn Luco, Leanne Fulton, and Ryan Hebert — started VCU in 2013 for a beautiful reason: to create a safe space for anyone to come out and be a part of the community,” said Singh. “Today, that philosophy has grown the organization to over 1,500 members and more than 30 volunteers, and it’s growing rapidly due to the adoption rate of the sport.

“There are disc golf courses absolutely everywhere, and we host a bunch of beginner-friendly meet-ups each week including Ladies Night. Give it a try as it’s really something special.”

For more information on Van City United Disc Golf Club, visit vancitydiscgolf.ca.