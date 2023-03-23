SFU’s Burnaby Mountain campus is notorious for being tricky when it comes to finding places to eat, but increasingly more and more options are becoming available to those who study, work, or live there.

SFU Food is set to launch a brand new program as of tomorrow, Friday, March 24, centering on Indigenous flavours, ingredients, and cuisines.

The Rooted Program has been created in collaboration with Chef Steph Baryluk, who has created several dishes that highlight Indigenous foods.

The menu includes options such as a Maple Glazed Trout Salad, Bannock, Duck Taco with Charred Corn Salsa, Venison Sausage Pasta, and Bannock Donut Holes with Berry Sauce, to name just a few.

Chef Steph, who is Teetl’it Gwich’in and is from Teetl’it Zheh (Fort McPherson), Treaty 11 Territory located in the Northwest Territories, has also prepared educational resources and personal notes to accompany each dish, which describes the cultural significance of its ingredients and traditions.

A “digital information hub” will be created to support this food program, which will operate as an educational resource for the community to learn more about the dishes as they enjoy them.

The Rooted menu, featuring ten different dishes, will be available at SFU’s Dining Commons starting tomorrow for its launch between 10:30 am and 2 pm. These dishes will then be available on the Dining Common’s regular rotating menu going forward.

Launch of SFU Food’s Rooted Program at Dining Commons

When: Friday, March 24, from 10:30 to 2 pm

Where: Dining Commons, 8888 University Drive W, Burnaby

Tickets: Between $16.49 and $21.49