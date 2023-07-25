This weekend, the first annual ribfest is set to take place in Chilliwack.

The Community Chilliwack Ribfest, hosted by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, will bring the community together for three straight days of entertainment, fun, and, of course, ribs!

Running from Friday, July 28, through to Sunday, July 30, the festival will feature five different ribbers who will be competing for the title of the best ribs in town, including Gator BBQ, Smoke Dem Bones, Boss Hogs, Prairie Smoke and Spice, and Guerilla Q.

There will also be an additional selection of local food trucks, a beer garden, live music, and small businesses making up a marketplace of vendors to shop from.

The Chilliwack Ribfest is set to take place at Vedder Park at 45450 Petawawa Road.

The event is family and dog-friendly, and entry is by donation – a portion of these proceeds will benefit the Chilliwack Rotary.

When: Friday, July 28 from 4 pm to 10 pm, Saturday, July 29 from 11 am to 9 pm, and Sunday, July 30 from 11 am to 8 pm

Where: Vedder Park, 45450 Petawawa Road, Chilliwack