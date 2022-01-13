COVID-19 vaccine passport now mandatory for large stores in Quebec

During a Thursday press conference, Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced that big-box stores across Quebec will require proof of vaccination for customers.

After confirming that Monday, January 17 would mark the opening of schools and the end of the 10 pm curfew, Legault said that any store larger than 1,500 square metres would have to implement the vaccine passport.

He cited Canadian Tire, Wal-Mart, and Costco as examples.

The premier said grocery stores and pharmacies are excluded as they are essential services.

The new measure for big-box stores will be implemented January 24.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said all stores 1,500 square metres and bigger, including those inside malls, will need to enforce the new measure. “It’s simple,” he said in French, “if it’s bigger than 1,500 square meters, they have to enforce it.”

Le premier ministre, accompagné du ministre de la Santé et des Services sociaux, du ministre de l’Éducation et du directeur national de la santé publique par intérim, fait le point sur la situation sanitaire. 🎥 Suivez notre diffusion en direct 👇 https://t.co/rgH9Oww47J — François Legault (@francoislegault) January 13, 2022

The premier, who was joined by Dubé, Education Minister Jean-François Roberge, and interim Public Health Director Luc Boileau, also confirmed that restaurants, venues, and theatres will be able to reopen “in the coming weeks.”

Currently, Quebec’s VaxiCode app considers those who have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine fully vaccinated.

Earlier this month, the provincial government announced that citizens will soon require three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to be fully up to date with the digital passport.

Legault also addressed the controversial proposed tax for the unvaccinated, saying the National Assembly of Quebec will vote on the “health contribution” at an assembly at the beginning of February.